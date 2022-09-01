News

Daizy Gedeon only Australian filmmaker among 100 ‘Successful Women in Business’

The award acknowledged the groundbreaking success of Gedeon's documentary Enough! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour.
1 Sep 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Daizy and daughter Teriza at the 100 Successful Women in Business Gala. Image: supplied

Daizy Gedeon, a Lebanese-Australian journalist, filmmaker and entrepreneur, has been honoured this week by the Global Trade Chamber as one of 2022’s 100 Successful Women in Business.

Gedeon was the only Australian or Lebanese national to receive the award at the annual 100 Successful Women in Business convention in London this week. She has been recognised for her outstanding achievements as CEO of both GDR Media Group, a Sydney-based marketing and distribution agency, and Dream Creations International, a film production company.

Read: Gender (still) Matters in the Australian screen industry: let’s go

The award also acknowledged the groundbreaking success of her second documentary, Enough! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour, ‘an exposé of how the country [Lebanon] has fallen into chaos,’ as described by Patrick Frater for Variety.


Enough! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour tackles many of the challenging issues that have led Lebanon to recently erupt in violence as its people reach their breaking point after decades of corruption and criminal mismanagement of public institutions.

It has won 19 international film festival awards, including the Better World Fund’s Movie That Matters Award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Most recently the film took five categories at the Wisdom Tree International Film Festival in Maharashtra, India and received Runner Up for the Supreme Award, Best Australian Director and Best Australian Documentary at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival.

Gedeon is also being honoured in the September/October issue of Industry Era Women Leaders magazine as one of the 10 Most Influential Women Leaders of 2022.

Enough! ! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour will be featured in the Lebanese Film Festival in Sydney on 7 September. For more information visit the Lebanese Film Festival website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

