Curb Your Enthusiasm: ‘final’ season to premiere on Binge



The twelfth (and supposedly final) season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere in Australia on 5 February on Binge, with new episodes streaming on subsequent Mondays, leading up to the series finale on 8 April.

Starring Seinfeld creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the series offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalised life. The show is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

The series also stars Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Susie Essman (Broad City), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers) and Tracey Ullman (Tracey Ullman’s Show).

The Season 12 premiere will stream 26 months after the previous season, although executive producer Jeff Schaffer was quoted earlier this year saying that (despite the rumours) it may not, in fact, be the end of the show.

‘My first season was Season 5,’ he told Deadline. ‘And you know what the final episode of that season was called? The End. Not ironically. That was 15 years ago. So every season is the last season. It’s been this way forever. Larry’s put all the ideas he likes into the season. He’s the only one who thinks he’s never gonna have another good idea. So, of course, he’s done for a while. But you know, usually he goes out and has spirited encounters with the westside of Los Angeles and then ideas come. So we’re in the same spot we’re always in. It’s just business as usual.’

The show has grown in popularity since its debut and has amassed 51 Emmy nominations and two wins, five Golden Globe nominations and one win, as well as multiple nominations and wins across the various guilds, including SAG, DGA and WGA.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is created by Larry David; executive producers, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer; co-executive producers, Laura Streicher, Jennifer Corey.

