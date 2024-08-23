CrewCon Returns with program to connect Australian film and TV crew

The following media release was sent this week about CrewCon 2024, taking place in-person and online on September 6 and 7.

CrewCon, Australia’s largest gathering of film, television, and production freelancers, proudly announces the launch of its 2024 edition, taking place on 6 and 7 September. Following the success of the inaugural online event in 2023, this year’s conference will embrace a hybrid format, offering both in-person and virtual experiences to foster community and professional development among freelance crew.

The 2024 CrewCon will kick off with a live event hub in Sydney on Friday evening 6 September, featuring a ‘State of the Industry’ panel and an in-person networking event.

The ‘State of the Industry’ panel, featuring Kate Marks (Ausfilm), Fiona Donovan (MEAA), Zoe Angus (SPA), Ben Steel (Screen Well) and Nell Greenwood (AFTRS) will be live-streamed to satellite events across Australia, covering the key issues that will face crew and productions in the coming year and beyond.

These in person networking events will take place in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Hobart and Byron Bay.

On Saturday 7 September the conference will continue online, replicating the successful structure of last year’s offering with four simultaneous streams. The content is designed to cater to all levels of experience, from newcomers to established crew. Attendees can look forward to panels, mini masterclasses, and open forum discussions addressing key issues relevant to below-the-line crew, as well as technical showcases from prominent Heads of Department.

Speakers include Cinematographers Mark Wareham ACS and Bonnie Elliott ACS, Costume Designer Joanna Mae Park, Line Producer Jacqueline King, EndemolShine’s Head of Talent Lesley Kelleher, Production Designers Alex Holmes and Amy Baker, Sound Mixer Pete Smith, Composer Cornel Wilczek and Editor Christine Cheung.

Mini Masterclasses on Finance, Career, Leadership and Business will be run by Monica Davidson (Creative Plus Business), David Court (Compton School), Kirsty Stark (CrewHQ) and Esther Coleman-Hawkins and Denise Eriksen (Screen Careers).

‘After receiving such amazing feedback from last year’s attendees, CrewHQ is excited to present the second iteration of CrewCon, partnering with fantastic screen organisations across the country to reach even more crew,’ says Kirsty Stark, Emmy Award-winning Producer and CrewCon Conference Director.

‘Our goal is to provide actionable career advice for crew at all levels, establish new connections, and facilitate meaningful conversations that will drive our industry forward.’

CrewCon 2024 is proudly supported by Major Government Partner Screen Australia, alongside Major Event Partners Screen NSW, Screen Queensland and the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS), alongside local event partners across the country.

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon said, ‘Screen Australia is committed to helping foster long-term career opportunities for crew to advance their skills and capitalise on the scope of production taking place across the country. We’re thrilled to support this national event, which will play an important role in upskilling local crew and supporting sustainable careers.’

‘At AFTRS, we’re dedicated to addressing skills gaps and training the crews that ensure the Australia screen industry punches above its weight,’ said Robbie Miles, Head of Industry & Alumni Engagement at AFTRS. ‘We are delighted to host CrewCon, provide a forum to foster professional opportunities, and help build a thriving crew community nationwide – Let’s see what connections the conference ignites!’

Screen Queensland’s CEO, Jacqui Feeney is delighted to support CrewCon for another year through its Screen Culture Fund.

‘Screen Queensland is committed to strengthening opportunities for emerging and established crew in Queensland and recognise the importance of networks that can come from CrewCon 2024 via the in-person and online events in Queensland. This initiative proactively builds out in-demand screen industry skills while fostering inclusion by enabling online learning for participants to reach the next level in their careers.’

Tickets for CrewCon 2024 (6-7 September) are now available for purchase at crewcon.com.au and can be bought as a full conference pass or individually for the in person or online events.