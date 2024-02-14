News

 > News

Christopher Casanova joins Princess Pictures as Head of Content

Casanova will relocate to Melbourne from Los Angeles, where he has been Vice President, Film & Television at Black Bear Pictures.
14 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Christopher Casanova.

All Screen

Christopher Casanova. Image supplied.

Share Icon

Princess Pictures has announced that Christopher Casanova will join the company as Head of Content.

Casanova will relocate to Melbourne from Los Angeles, where he has been Vice President, Film & Television at Black Bear Pictures, overseeing a range of projects including Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money, starring Paul Dano and Seth Rogen, and Michael Mohan’s Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney.

Prior to this, Casanova worked in the single picture finance and sales division at Endeavor Content (now Fifth Season).

He will spearhead Princess Pictures’ development slate and drive the company’s creative partnerships strategy.

The appointment comes as Princess Pictures continues to expand into feature films, animation and premium drama, as well as continuing its scripted and unscripted comedy slate. The company now has an animation studio in Melbourne as well as the recent acquisition of the Irish animation studio Boulder Media and is about to commence filming on its first live action feature in more than a decade. 

‘I’m delighted to join the incredible team at Princess during this exciting period of growth for the company,’ Casanova said. ‘I couldn’t be more thrilled to lock arms with producers who wield a wealth of experience and incredible taste in an exciting, talent-rich growth market, and foster a new wave of globally minded projects and partnerships.

Casanova starts in the role this month.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

News Film Television Digital Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
News

AACTA Industry Awards: all the winners

Talk to Me took home a whopping five AACTA awards in the industry categories.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Six photos in a collage. Each photo shows a headshot of a writer selected for the SBS Emerging Writer's Incubator.
News

Six creatives selected for SBS Emerging Writer's Incubator

The screenwriters will be placed within separate companies and given a full year of paid employment to assist in developing…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

AIDC: what to see at this year's documentary conference

AIDC 2024, a must-see for documentary makers & lovers, is fast approaching. Here's what you need to know.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Oscar nominations 2024: snubs and surprises

Oppenheimer blazes ahead with 13 Oscar nominations this year.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

How method acting could empower women

Natalie Portman says method acting is a ‘luxury women can’t afford’ – but new research shows how it can empower…

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login