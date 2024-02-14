Christopher Casanova joins Princess Pictures as Head of Content

Princess Pictures has announced that Christopher Casanova will join the company as Head of Content.

Casanova will relocate to Melbourne from Los Angeles, where he has been Vice President, Film & Television at Black Bear Pictures, overseeing a range of projects including Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money, starring Paul Dano and Seth Rogen, and Michael Mohan’s Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney.

Prior to this, Casanova worked in the single picture finance and sales division at Endeavor Content (now Fifth Season).

He will spearhead Princess Pictures’ development slate and drive the company’s creative partnerships strategy.

The appointment comes as Princess Pictures continues to expand into feature films, animation and premium drama, as well as continuing its scripted and unscripted comedy slate. The company now has an animation studio in Melbourne as well as the recent acquisition of the Irish animation studio Boulder Media and is about to commence filming on its first live action feature in more than a decade.

‘I’m delighted to join the incredible team at Princess during this exciting period of growth for the company,’ Casanova said. ‘I couldn’t be more thrilled to lock arms with producers who wield a wealth of experience and incredible taste in an exciting, talent-rich growth market, and foster a new wave of globally minded projects and partnerships.‘

Casanova starts in the role this month.