What’s streaming over Christmas and New Year? Australian guide

New releases, streaming Dec 23-31 2022

Bump is on Stan this holiday season.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) 23 Dec

After a ludicrously short theatrical run of only a week, Glass Onion finally comes to Netflix from 23 December. ‘Not only is it as clever and cool as its predecessor Knives Out, it’s arguably more fun. The ensemble cast oozes with star quality, the locations and set designs are gorgeous, and Daniel Craig is having the time of his life as Benoit Blanc, the detective who is once again called upon to solve a murder mystery among the wealthy, vapid elite.’

Matilda The Musical (Netflix) 25 Dec

The adaption of a musical which was an adaptation of film which was an adaptation of a book, Matilda comes to Netflix on Christmas Day. Matilda, an extraordinary girl armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents and head teacher to change her story with miraculous results. Kid friendly!

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix) 25 Dec

If showstopping Tim Minchin tunes aren’t your thing, The Witcher: Blood Origin also comes to Netflix on Christmas Day to fulfill your gorey dark fantasy needs. Set more than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elf world unite in a quest against an unstoppable power. It’s got powerhouse Michelle Yeoh in it, and it’s only four episodes long.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse (Apple TV+) 25 Dec

An adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s beloved story of the unlikely friendship between a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse as they journey together in the boy’s search for home. Kid friendly!

Bump season three (Stan) 26 Dec

There’s been a timeskip between season two and three of hit Aussie series Bump. The new season picks up four years after the events of season 2, with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) navigating co-parenting, new partners, Jacinda (Ava Cannon) starting school and a separation that causes them to realise how important family is.

White Noise (Netflix) 30 Dec

College professor Jack Gladney and his family’s comfortable suburban life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes “The Airborne Toxic Event,” releasing a noxious black cloud over the region that forces the Gladney family to evacuate.

Classic Christmas films and specials

The Holiday, a very good Christmas movie, is available to stream on Stan.

Christmas for cynics: best non-schmaltzy films

Pick one: Die Hard is found on Disney+. Arguments about whether it is really a Christmas film are found at the family dinner table.

Christmas TV specials can be awful: here are three of the best

Pick one: Community is on Stan – look for ‘Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas’, which is episode 11 of season 2.

Guardians of the Gingerbread: how streaming stole Christmas

Pick one: A Christmas Ransom is on Stan, and is one of the only Aussie Christmas films out this year. Kid friendly!

Love Actually – I’ve finally watched it and uggghhhh

Pick one: I don’t really recommend Love Actually – instead, try 2006’s The Holiday, on Stan.

Fresh Australian gems you may have missed

The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is on Binge.

The 10 best Australian films of 2022

Pick one: The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is on Binge. Our reviewer called it a ‘terrific Outback Western.’

Best Australian TV in 2022 – Mystery Road, Fisk and more

Pick one: Mystery Road: Origin is on ABC iView and Stan. Our reviewer gave it a whopping 4 and a half stars.

International faves from 2022 and beyond

Everything Everywhere All At Once is a must-see, now on Prime.

Wrap-up: the best films and shows of 2022

Pick one film: Everything Everywhere All At Once is on Amazon Prime.

Pick one series: Interview with the Vampire is on AMC+.

Queer movies 2022: 10 of the best LGBTQIA+ films this year

Pick one: Bodies Bodies Bodies is available to rent from Google, Amazon or Apple.

BFI’s new Greatest Films of All Time list: all hail Chantal Akerman

Pick one: Sadly, there’s no way to stream Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles in Australia. In fact, most of the Sight & Sound top ten are not available – but you can stream 2001: A Space Odyssey (which came in at number 6) on SBS On Demand.