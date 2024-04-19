Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films acquires screen rights to stage version of Dorian Gray

Cate Blanchett’s production company Dirty Films has secured the film rights to the stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The one-woman production, which is currently led by Sarah Snook and is playing at London’s West End, has drawn widespread acclaim among casual theatre-goers and critics alike, especially since the Succession star scored an Olivier Award for Best Actress. Directed by Kip Williams, the show sees Snook playing 26 distinct characters as the sole actor on stage. In Australia the technically challenging role was originated by Eryn Jean Norvill.

ArtsHub reviewed the show in 2020, giving it 5 stars and saying:

‘Director Kip Williams has conceptualised The Picture of Dorian Gray with human connection at its heart … A production like this may be seen again, the tech is available and constantly improving, but a performance like this? That may be a once in a lifetime event.’ – Judith Greenaway.

Blanchett attended the most recent run’s opening night in London earlier this year. Now, Dirty Films partner Andrew Upton is working with the stage show’s director Kip Williams on a film treatment.

Rachel Gardner and Jo Porter of Curio Pictures will join as co-producers.

Read: Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Curio Pictures’ recent credits include Slow West, The Stranger and upcoming TV drama The Narrow Road to the Deep North, based on the Booker Prize-winning novel. Dirty Films’ credits include Carol, The New Boy and Fingernails.

Casting details remain under wraps, so we can’t say whether or not Snook or Norvill will be up for returning to the role.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Picture of Dorian Gray.