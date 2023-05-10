Budget 2023-24: What’s in it for Australian screen and the arts?

Significant new investments in the screen sector, including the national broadcasters, as well as in arts education and training, are among the highlights of the 2023-2024 Budget, delivered in Parliament on Tuesday night (9 May) by Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

In total, the Budget invests nearly $960 million in the cultural sector, though much of the funding is directed towards projects that have already been announced, including ongoing support for the National Library’s Trove database and urgently-needed funding for Australia’s national cultural and collecting institutions, such as the National Gallery and National Museum.

The Budget also invests in projects previously announced as part of Revive, the Albanese Government’s National Cultural Policy, which was launched in January.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke described the Budget as setting ‘a new course for the sector’.

‘We’re bringing drive, direction and vision back to a $17 billion industry that employs more than 400,000 Australians – empowering our talented artists and organisations to thrive and grow so they can unlock new opportunities, reach new audiences and tell stories in compelling new ways,’ he said.

Budget highlights include:

$9 million in 2023-24 to Australia’s eight national arts training organisations (aka the ARTS8 group, which includes the National Institute of Dramatic Art [NIDA], National Aboriginal and Islander Skills Development Association [NAISDA], Australian National Academy of Music [ANAM], Flying Fruit Fly Circus [FFFC], Australian Ballet School and others) to secure critical training courses and skills development, and maintain Australian-trained performers and production specialists for Australia’s live performing arts and screen industry, and the creative economy more broadly

an additional $112.3 million to attract international investment in the Australian screen industry to provide domestic employment and training opportunities by increasing the Location Offset rebate to 30%, and

$6.9 million over four years from 2023-24 for Ausfilm to continue to promote screen productions in Australia.

The funding increase for the ARTS8 training institutions has been especially welcomed.

Richard Hull, Chief Executive Officer of FFFC, told ArtsHub: ‘For the FFFC, Australia’s national youth circus, this announcement represents a 40% increase in Federal funding from July.

‘Additional money will create new regional jobs and support operational costs for the FFFC’s new Borderville Studio Theatre, due to be completed in November.

‘The FFFC looks forward to working further with the Government and ARTS8 colleagues to achieve the best possible long-term outcomes for our world-leading national arts training organisations, and future generations of Australian artists and cultural leaders,’ Hull said.

Commitment to institutions and supporting Revive

Additional aspects of the Budget that were previously announced are:

$535.3 million to secure the future of Australia’s cultural and historical institutions, including $33 million to secure the long-term viability of the National Library’s Trove database, and

$286 million to deliver on Revive, including restoring core arts funding; establishing Creative Australia, Music Australia, Writers Australia and a Creative Workplaces centre to support arts workers; establishing a First Nations-led body dedicated to First Nations work; sharing the National Gallery of Australia’s Collection with regional and suburban galleries; and improving incomes for authors.

Confirmation of funding for the establishment of Music Australia has been welcomed by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA).

ARIA and PPCA CEO, Annabelle Herd, said: ‘The confirmation of funding for Music Australia announced in the Federal Budget is another step toward establishing the much-needed infrastructure to support Australian artists and music industry professionals, while helping realise the true commercial potential for Australian music. However, we need to keep things moving.’

Noting the challenges of an older music catalogue and artists who are largely internationally-based, Herd said: ‘Against that backdrop, there is an urgent need to see this funding applied to the establishment of Music Australia. We must see it up and running as soon as possible, and it needs a bold agenda and to get on with the job. We need to be ambitious, and we need to execute well. We cannot afford to get this wrong.

‘We are calling for an urgent strategic focus and a five-year plan to rebuild Australian music. We need a commercial focus on discovery, export and investment in artists with proven potential. This also includes addressing urgent and critical issues in skills shortages that will require additional funding, and the means to improve revenue streams to artists, like the removal of radio caps from the Copyright Act.

‘We thank the Albanese Government for acknowledging the need for greater support of Australian commercial music as a business that is facing key issues surrounding discoverability and export. We also thank the Government for committing to cultural change through funding for the Centre for Arts Workplaces and Support Act, as well as their commitment to diversity in the arts with First Nations programming and funding initiatives. We look forward to working closely with all parties to ensure Australian music is given the best possible chance for recovery in the immediate term,’ said Herd.

Outside the arts portfolio

In related news, the 2023-2034 Budget also includes new investments in our national broadcasters and a new commitment to culturally and linguistically diverse Australians.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland noted the importance of supporting the national broadcasters SBS and the ABC.

‘The Albanese Government recognises that a sustainable media sector is central to keeping Australians connected, and to support the resilience of our democracy by holding power to account,’ she said.

The Government is delivering on its election commitment to five-year funding terms for the national broadcasters – with annual funding of $1.1 billion for the ABC and $334.9 million for SBS. This funding stability underpins the delivery of quality content and services that inform, entertain and educate millions of Australians, including children, regional audiences and diverse multicultural communities.

The ABC and SBS will receive an additional $72 million over four years to extend and roll three previously terminating programs into ongoing funding:

ABC Enhanced News Gathering, which supports journalist positions in regional bureaus throughout Australia

SBS Media Sector Support, which provides news, content, subtitling and English learning resources to Australians who speak languages other than English, with a focus on Chinese and Arabic communities, and

ABC and SBS Audio Description, to make screen content more accessible to audiences who are blind or vision impaired.

The ABC will also receive $8.5 million over four years to expand transmission infrastructure in the Pacific under the Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy. The funding will provide further access to Australian content, boosting media connections in the region.

Additionally, the Government will provide $2.5 million for the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts to partner with the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia (FECCA) to support media literacy in culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities.

‘This partnership aims to empower multicultural communities to combat harms associated with the proliferation of deceptive information including mis- and disinformation, and support improved economic and civic participation,’ Rowland said.

A roadmap for the cultural sector

Reflecting on what the Budget represents in terms of Labor’s investment in the arts and cultural sector, Burke said: ‘After less than a year in office the Government has already delivered a comprehensive roadmap to lead the arts and culture sector to a better future.

‘Our national collecting institutions finally have certainty that they can keep their staff and afford urgent repairs and safety upgrades. They can also finally invest for the future with confidence, knowing the Government is guaranteeing their ongoing funding.

‘Artists and creators – from classical musicians to pub rockers, from First Nations designers to the illustrators of children’s books – know they finally have a Government that values and backs them as workers, not hobbyists.

‘The culture wars from Government are over. Labor is delivering a new chapter in Australia’s cultural story – backed by record funding,’ he concluded.