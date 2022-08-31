Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix, casts Travis Fimmel, Bryan Brown, Deborah Mailman

Netflix has released cast details and first images of its adaptation of the Australian novel Boy Swallows Universe.

Travis Fimmel, Phoebe Tonkin and Simon Baker will lead an ensemble cast for the limited eight-part series, currently shooting in Brisbane.

The novel, by Trent Dalton, is set in working-class Brisbane in the early 1980s and follows 12-year-old Eli Bell and his brother Gus in a tale about drug addiction, poverty, ex-cons and love. The coming-of-age story became Australia’s fastest selling debut novel ever when it was released in 2018 and has since been adapted successfully for the stage.

Dalton, an executive producer on the Netflix adaptation, said he was ‘proud to be part of this exciting adventure on my home turf’.

Image: Netflix.

Felix Cameron will play the young Eli, and Lee Tiger Halley will appear as Gus. Fimmel will play the boys’ stepfather, Baker their absent father, and Tonkin their mother, Frances.

Other cast members include Bryan Brown, Anthony La Paglia, Sophie Wilde, Christopher James Baker, HaiHa Le, Deborah Mailman, Ben O’Toole, Zachary Wan, Millie Donaldson and Eloise Rothfield.

John Collee has adapted the novel for TV. The production, led by Australia’s Brouhaha Entertainment, Anonymous Content and Chapter One, is being supported through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said the series will shine a spotlight on Brisbane as a desirable screen location.

‘Brisbane has earned its reputation as a one-stop-shop for production, including film-friendly locations, experienced local crew, renowned post-production facilities and a fantastic studio facility in Screen Queensland Studios,’ Munich said.



‘I thank Brouhaha Entertainment, Chapter One, Anonymous Content and Netflix for choosing the “river city” to film Boy Swallows Universe, and look forward to seeing the words of this blockbuster novel come to life on screen featuring some of this city’s quintessential suburban locations.’