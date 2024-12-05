Bluey wins prestigious Rose d’Or in London

Australian kids’ animation series Bluey has won the Children and Youth category at the prestigious Rose D’or Awards ceremony in London this week.

Held annually, the Rose d’Or Awards is the flagship event run by the European Broadcasting Union to recognise excellence and achievement in International TV and Audio programs.

Bluey, the globally successful ABC/BBC animation about a loveable and relatable family of blue heelers, won against entries from Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and UK. This is the second Rose d’Or for Ludo Studios, the Queensland-based production company behind Bluey – which was recognised in 2020 for its vertical series Content in the category for Social Media and Video Series.

Running on the ABC in Australia, and on Disney+ in all other territories outside Australia, New Zealand and China, Bluey was crowned the most watched program in the US for 2024 with 35 billion minutes viewed. It consistently rates as one of the Disney’s Top 5 series by monthly views.

Other Australian shows nominated at the Rose d’Or Awards, but missing out, included Population 11, Stuff the British Stole, Thank God You’re Here, Better Date than Never, The Disposables, as well as Lingo Pictures’ NZ drama After the Party.

The Performance of the Year Award went to Gary Oldman for his unforgettable portrayal of Jackson Lamb in See Saw Films and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses.

The Emerging Talent Award went to Ambika Mod, for her breakout performance in the Netflix romantic hit, One Day.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Italian comedian, singer and presenter Rosario Fiorello, for an extraordinary career that that has defined Italian TV entertainment over many decades.

The 63rd Rose d’Or Awards: winners

DRAMA

Baby Reindeer

A Netflix Series/A Clerkenwell Films Production/Netflix/UK

COMEDY, DRAMA AND SITCOM

Dates in Real Life

Maipo/Dynamic Television/NRK/Norway

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT

Taskmaster

Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK

COMPETITION REALITY

Squid Game: The Challenge

Studio Lambert/The Garden/Netflix/UK

STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT

Gladiators

Hungry Bear Media/MGM Alternative UK/Amazon MGM Studios/BBC One/UK

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Niks Te Zien (Nothing to See)

Roses are blue/Primitives/VRT1/Belgium

DOCUMENTARY

Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story

Story Films/Archface Films/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/Sky Documentaries/UK

NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side

Sean Langan/Tiger Nest Film Production/Journeyman Pictures/ITV1/UK

MULTIPLATFORM

Democracy 2024

Financial Times/UK

CHILDREN AND YOUTH

Bluey

Ludo Studios/BBC Studios Kids & Family/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/ABC/ABC iview/Disney Branded Television/Disney+,/Disney Channel/Disney Junior/Australia

ARTS

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/NHK Enterprises/NHK GTV/Japan

SOAP OR TELENOVELA

Dertigers 2

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VRT1/VRTMAX/Belgium

PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

EMERGING TALENT AWARD

Ambika Mod, One Day.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Rosario Fiorello

Note: If you’re yet to find out what all the Bluey fuss is about, new minisodes drop at 8am Sunday on ABC Kids and iview.