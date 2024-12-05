Bluey wins prestigious Rose d’Or in London

Australian kids’ animation series Bluey has won the Children and Youth category at the prestigious Rose D’or Awards ceremony in London this week.
Held annually, the Rose d’Or Awards is the flagship event run by the European Broadcasting Union to recognise excellence and achievement in International TV and Audio programs.
Bluey, the globally successful ABC/BBC animation about a loveable and relatable family of blue heelers, won against entries from Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and UK. This is the second Rose d’Or for Ludo Studios, the Queensland-based production company behind Bluey – which was recognised in 2020 for its vertical series Content in the category for Social Media and Video Series.
Running on the ABC in Australia, and on Disney+ in all other territories outside Australia, New Zealand and China, Bluey was crowned the most watched program in the US for 2024 with 35 billion minutes viewed. It consistently rates as one of the Disney’s Top 5 series by monthly views.
Other Australian shows nominated at the Rose d’Or Awards, but missing out, included Population 11, Stuff the British Stole, Thank God You’re Here, Better Date than Never, The Disposables, as well as Lingo Pictures’ NZ drama After the Party.
The Performance of the Year Award went to Gary Oldman for his unforgettable portrayal of Jackson Lamb in See Saw Films and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses.
The Emerging Talent Award went to Ambika Mod, for her breakout performance in the Netflix romantic hit, One Day.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Italian comedian, singer and presenter Rosario Fiorello, for an extraordinary career that that has defined Italian TV entertainment over many decades.
The 63rd Rose d’Or Awards: winners
DRAMA
Baby Reindeer
A Netflix Series/A Clerkenwell Films Production/Netflix/UK
COMEDY, DRAMA AND SITCOM
Dates in Real Life
Maipo/Dynamic Television/NRK/Norway
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT
Taskmaster
Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK
COMPETITION REALITY
Squid Game: The Challenge
Studio Lambert/The Garden/Netflix/UK
STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT
Gladiators
Hungry Bear Media/MGM Alternative UK/Amazon MGM Studios/BBC One/UK
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Niks Te Zien (Nothing to See)
Roses are blue/Primitives/VRT1/Belgium
DOCUMENTARY
Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story
Story Films/Archface Films/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/Sky Documentaries/UK
NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS
Ukraine’s War: The Other Side
Sean Langan/Tiger Nest Film Production/Journeyman Pictures/ITV1/UK
MULTIPLATFORM
Democracy 2024
Financial Times/UK
CHILDREN AND YOUTH
Bluey
Ludo Studios/BBC Studios Kids & Family/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/ABC/ABC iview/Disney Branded Television/Disney+,/Disney Channel/Disney Junior/Australia
ARTS
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days
NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/NHK Enterprises/NHK GTV/Japan
SOAP OR TELENOVELA
Dertigers 2
Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VRT1/VRTMAX/Belgium
PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR AWARD
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
EMERGING TALENT AWARD
Ambika Mod, One Day.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Rosario Fiorello
Note: If you’re yet to find out what all the Bluey fuss is about, new minisodes drop at 8am Sunday on ABC Kids and iview.