Bluey beats out MAFS by a matter of millions

The ever-popular Australian animated series Bluey has just reached an average Total Audience of 11 million, across ABC broadcast channels and ABC iview.

From its last season premiere on 9 April, Bluey had the highest Total Audience achieved by any series to air in Australia, including MAFS – Married At First Sight (2.58m), Lego Masters (2.2m) and State Of Origin (2.6m in 2022) on Nine, and even higher than the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony (3.7m) in 2021 on Seven.

Adding to that, over 13.5 million hours of the new Bluey episodes have been viewed across ABC broadcast channels and ABC iview. The top three episodes from this season were Cubby (12.7m total audience), Relax (12.7m total audience) and Dragon (12.1m total audience).

‘Creator Joe Brumm and the team at Ludo Studio have blown us all away with the latest episodes,’ said Libbie Doherty, ABC Head of Children and Family.

‘The feedback has been overwhelmingly heartfelt across all age demographics – the weekly rollout gave kids and their families a chance to savour every morsel of each episode. We are humbled by these incredible results and thank the Bluey fans for their continued love and support.’

During season 3, Bluey and her family embark on more elaborate adventures. Bluey takes the day-to-day events of family life, like making a cubby house and a trip to the beach, and turns them into unique gameplay, creating adventures out of everyday moments.

Bluey airs every day on ABC Kids and is available to stream anytime on ABC iview.

Data source:*OzTAM Combined 5 City Metro & Regional TAM C28 data, OzTAM VPM data. Total Audience methodology includes the sum of regional viewing, encores and VPM.