News

 > Television > Streaming > News

Bluey beats out MAFS by a matter of millions

The kids cartoon that became a worldwide phenomenon, Bluey, continues to kick goals both on air and off.
14 Jul 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

Chilli and Bandit from Bluey. Image: ABC

Share Icon

The ever-popular Australian animated series Bluey has just reached an average Total Audience of 11 million, across ABC broadcast channels and ABC iview.

From its last season premiere on 9 April, Bluey had the highest Total Audience achieved by any series to air in Australia, including MAFS – Married At First Sight (2.58m), Lego Masters (2.2m) and State Of Origin (2.6m in 2022) on Nine, and even higher than the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony (3.7m) in 2021 on Seven.

Adding to that, over 13.5 million hours of the new Bluey episodes have been viewed across ABC broadcast channels and ABC iview. The top three episodes from this season were Cubby (12.7m total audience), Relax (12.7m total audience) and Dragon (12.1m total audience).

Read: What the dog? Why Bluey is censored in the US

‘Creator Joe Brumm and the team at Ludo Studio have blown us all away with the latest episodes,’ said Libbie Doherty, ABC Head of Children and Family.

‘The feedback has been overwhelmingly heartfelt across all age demographics – the weekly rollout gave kids and their families a chance to savour every morsel of each episode. We are humbled by these incredible results and thank the Bluey fans for their continued love and support.’

During season 3, Bluey and her family embark on more elaborate adventures. Bluey takes the day-to-day events of family life, like making a cubby house and a trip to the beach, and turns them into unique gameplay, creating adventures out of everyday moments.

Bluey airs every day on ABC Kids and is available to stream anytime on ABC iview.

Data source:*OzTAM Combined 5 City Metro & Regional TAM C28 data, OzTAM VPM data. Total Audience methodology includes the sum of regional viewing, encores and VPM.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features News Streaming Television
More
News

Heartbreak High season 2 on Netflix: everything we know so far

What happened in season one of Heartbreak High? What will happen next? Who will we see in the new season?…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

New Mother and Son series coming to ABC this winter

Mother and Son is back on ABC, with a fresh cast, an updated script, and two of Australia's top comedians…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Gold Diggers, ABC: what would history look like if women were the main characters?

In the past, historians entrenched male-centred and mythologised Australian histories – how might a show like Gold Diggers help?

The Conversation
Features

Cheat sheet: They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and Kiefer Sutherland star in this pulpy mystery caper that will have you seeing…

ScreenHub staff
Features

Streaming services are removing original TV and films – will they be lost forever?

Physical copies of many new shows are not available – so what happens when a streaming service decides to remove…

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login