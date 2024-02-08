Bay of Fires: ABC confirms Season 2

ABC, Screen Australia, Screen Tasmania and VicScreen have announced that the ABC drama Bay of Fires has been commissioned for a new series.

Marta Dusseldorp will return as Stella Heikkinen, the single mother of two, forced into witness protection and relocated to Mystery Bay – a remote Tasmanian town filled with suspicious, criminally inclined individuals.

According to producers: ‘As we delve into Season 2, Stella sees a glimmer of hope on the horizon. No one has tried to kill her for some months, and she finds herself in a position of power, juggling an array of new problems to combat. Some old. Some new. Most, entirely her fault.’

The series is produced by Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia.

ABC Head of Scripted Rachel Okine said: ‘Garnering a legion of fans, in 2023 Bay of Fires was ABC’s number one Australian drama series. Featuring an array of quirky characters, twisty plotlines and the stunning backdrop of the Tasmanian wilderness, we’re thrilled to be partnering once again with Marta and the teams at Archipelago and Fremantle. I can’t wait to share this new season with our audiences next year on ABC.’

Joining Andrew Knight (The Artful Dodger, Rake, Jack Irish) and Max Dann (Siam Sunset, Spotswood, Dance Academy) on the writing team are Romina Accurso (The Heights, Wellmania), Josephine Dee Barrett (Love Child, Wonderland) and Hannah Samuel (The PM’s Daughter).

Season two of Bay of Fires will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2025.