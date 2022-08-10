Bali 2002: teaser trailer for new Stan drama series

A four-part series based on the Bali bombings entitled Bali 2002 is coming to Stan in September, and they’ve just released a first-look teaser.

The Stan Original Series stars Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton), Rachel Griffiths (Total Control), Richard Roxburgh (Rake), Sean Keenan (Stan Original Film Nitram), Srisacd Sacdpraseuth (Mystery Road) and newcomer Sri Ayu Jati Kartika. The four-part, one-hour drama series will premiere 25 September, with all episodes available at once and exclusively on Stan.

You can watch the trailer below:

A co-commission between Stan and the 9Network, Bali 2002 is a new series that explores how everyday people from Bali, Australia and beyond defied the odds to bring order from chaos and hope from despair in the immediate aftermath of the 2002 Bali bombings.

Developed in consultation with those directly impacted by the tragedy, the series is written by Justin Monjo (Storm Boy), Kris Wyld (Pulse), Marcia Gardner (Wentworth) and emerging screenwriter Michael Toisuta – with Balinese writer, actor and musician Ketut Yuliarsa (Janggan) as story editor.

Directed by Peter Andrikidis (Stan Original Series Eden) and Co-directed by Katrina Irawati Graham (upcoming Siti Rubiyah).

On 12 October 2002, the island of Bali was shattered by a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs. Local Balinese and the mainly Australian and British tourists scrambled to rescue the injured and comfort the dying. Australian and Indonesian authorities mobilised to evacuate survivors, identify victims and investigate what really took place.

Amidst this chaos, heroes arose from the most unlikely places and people united in the search for healing, justice and meaning. Victims struggled to rebuild their broken lives as the Indonesian and Australian security forces faced a clear and present danger – working together to capture the terrorists before they could strike again.



Produced by Kerrie Mainwaring (Stan Original Series Wolf Creek) for Screentime, Co-Produced by Peter Andrikidis (Stan Original Series Eden) with executive producers Tim Pye and Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Australia, Amanda Duthie and Cailah Scobie for Stan and Andy Ryan and Michael Healy for the 9Network.



The Stan Original Series Bali 2002 is produced by Screentime and Endemol Shine Australia, Banijay companies, along with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW. Banijay Rights is responsible for international distribution of Bali 2002.

The Stan Original Series Bali 2002 premieres 25 September, with all episodes available at once, only on Stan.