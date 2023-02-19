News

2023 BAFTA winners: Cate Blanchett wins Best Actress, Catherine Martin wins for Elvis

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards have just concluded, with a number of Aussies taking home golden masks.
20 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Cate Blanchett in Tár. Image: Focus Features/Universal Pictures

The British Academy Film Awards (or the BAFTAs to most) have concluded for another year, with host Richard E. Grant guiding the event at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix’s German anti-war film based on the 1929 novel of the same name, was nominated for a whopping 14 awards and took home a neat seven.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis continued its streak of gongs with Austin Butler winning the Leading Actor award, and Catherine Martin winning for Costume Design. The film also won the Make Up & Hair Award.

Actor performing Elvis on stage
Austin Butler as Elvis. Image: Warner Bros Pictures.

And Cate Blanchett nabbed the Leading Actress award for her stirring performance in Tár – which makes an Oscar win for the Australian actor all the more likely. You can watch her speech below.

Read on for the full list of winners.

All the 2023 BAFTA winners and nominees

Best Film

All Quiet On The Western Front – WINNER
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public) 

Emma Mackey – WINNER
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

Make Up & Hair

Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas – WINNER
All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front – WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Park Chan-Wook, Decision To Leave
Daniel Sheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Production Design

Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – WINNER
All Quiet On The Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Outstanding British Film

The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER
Aftersun
Brian And Charles
Empire Of Light
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

British Short Animation 

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella – WINNER
Middle Watch, John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy
Your Mountain Is Waiting, Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

British Short Film 

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White – WINNER
The Ballad Of Olive Morris, Alex Kayode-Kay
Bazigaga, Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
Bus Girl, Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
A Drifting Up, Jacob Lee 

Costume Design

Elvis, Catherine Martin – WINNER
All Quiet On The Western Front, Front Lisy Christl
Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – WINNER
Avatar: The Way Of Water, Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke  
Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Original Score 

All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann – WINNER
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Documentary

Navalny – WINNER
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
Moonage Daydream

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way Of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – WINNER
All Quiet On The Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold
The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Original Screenplay 

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer 

Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) – WINNER
Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer) 
Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)

Cinematography 

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend – WINNER
The Batman, Greig Fraser
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins 
Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda

Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers – WINNER
All Quiet On The Western Front, Sven Budelmann
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

Casting

Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamia – WINNER
Aftersun, Lucy Pardee
All Quiet On The Western Front, Simone Bär
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle Of Sadness, Pauline Hansson

Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front – WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl

Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

