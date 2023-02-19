2023 BAFTA winners: Cate Blanchett wins Best Actress, Catherine Martin wins for Elvis

The British Academy Film Awards (or the BAFTAs to most) have concluded for another year, with host Richard E. Grant guiding the event at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix’s German anti-war film based on the 1929 novel of the same name, was nominated for a whopping 14 awards and took home a neat seven.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis continued its streak of gongs with Austin Butler winning the Leading Actor award, and Catherine Martin winning for Costume Design. The film also won the Make Up & Hair Award.

Austin Butler as Elvis. Image: Warner Bros Pictures.

And Cate Blanchett nabbed the Leading Actress award for her stirring performance in Tár – which makes an Oscar win for the Australian actor all the more likely. You can watch her speech below.

"It's been such an extraordinary year for women" Cate Blanchett wins the BAFTA for Leading Actress #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/kJRG1SiPzI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Read on for the full list of winners.

All the 2023 BAFTA winners and nominees

Best Film

All Quiet On The Western Front – WINNER

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)

Emma Mackey – WINNER

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Make Up & Hair

Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas – WINNER

All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front – WINNER

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Sheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Production Design

Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – WINNER

All Quiet On The Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Outstanding British Film

The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER

Aftersun

Brian And Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

British Short Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella – WINNER

Middle Watch, John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

Your Mountain Is Waiting, Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

British Short Film

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White – WINNER

The Ballad Of Olive Morris, Alex Kayode-Kay

Bazigaga, Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

Bus Girl, Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A Drifting Up, Jacob Lee

Costume Design

Elvis, Catherine Martin – WINNER

All Quiet On The Western Front, Front Lisy Christl

Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – WINNER

Avatar: The Way Of Water, Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann – WINNER

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Documentary

Navalny – WINNER

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

Moonage Daydream

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way Of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – WINNER

All Quiet On The Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) – WINNER

Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend – WINNER

The Batman, Greig Fraser

Elvis, Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda

Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers – WINNER

All Quiet On The Western Front, Sven Budelmann

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

Casting

Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamia – WINNER

Aftersun, Lucy Pardee

All Quiet On The Western Front, Simone Bär

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness, Pauline Hansson

Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front – WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad

She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said