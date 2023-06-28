Award-winning producer Rachel Gardner appointed to SAFC Board

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has announced the appointment of highly experienced and acclaimed producer Rachel Gardner to its Board.

Gardner has produced and executive produced a wide range of award-winning film and scripted TV in both Australia and New Zealand, with recent credits including two major South Australian-shot productions.

Rachel produced writer/director Thomas M Wright’s film The Stranger, shot in South Australia with stars Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris. The film premiered in Un Certain Regard competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival followed by its Australian premiere at MIFF, before breaking all ratings records for an Australian film on global Netflix.

She was creative lead producer on Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher’s South Australian-made First Nations vampire hunter series Firebite which launched AMC+ in Australia.

Other credits include producer of John Maclean’s Sundance Film Festival jury winning film Slow West starring Michael Fassbender and Ben Mendelsohn alongside SA’s Kodi Smit-McPhee, Executive Producer of Sam Strauss’ acclaimed series The End for Foxtel, Showtime and Sky and both seasons of Netflix original The New Legends of Monkey.

Gardner is also Creative Director of the production company Curio Pictures, where she oversees all creative aspects of their scripted slate.

‘I am delighted to join the SAFC Board,’ she said. ‘In 2021 I spent five incredible months living and working in Adelaide where, driven by the SAFC, the screen sector was thriving despite the national and international impacts of Covid.

‘My own experience in producing film and television content in South Australia has made me the most passionate supporter of the South Australian screen industry, and I look forward to supporting the excellent work of the SAFC through my role on the Board.’

SAFC Board Chair Mike Rann AC CNZM said: ‘Rachel’s expertise in screen production, along with her extensive national and international experience, network and connections, will be invaluable assets in the SAFC’s continued work to support and grow the South Australian screen industry.’