All Avatar sequels have been delayed significantly

Disney has announced that the remaining sequels to James Cameron’s Avatar franchise have been pushed back significantly, owing to apparent production delays.

Producer Jon Landau also confirmed the delay on Twitter, writing: ‘Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025.’

Avatar 3 will now hit cinemas on 19 December 2025. Avatar 4 will come out on 21 December 2029 and Avatar 5 in December of 2031.

Meanwhile, two Marvel films, Thunderbolts and Blade, have been delayed by a few months owing to the writers’ strike. Blade is postponed until February 2025, and Thunderbolts, previously confirmed for July 2024, has moved to December 2024.

There is no word on whether the writers’ strike played any part in delaying the Avatar sequels.