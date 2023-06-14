News

 > Film > Feature > News

All Avatar sequels have been delayed significantly

Disney confirmed today that all three films left in the Avatar series would be delayed by a number of years.
14 Jun 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Avatar: The Way of Water. Image: 20th Century Studios.

Share Icon

Disney has announced that the remaining sequels to James Cameron’s Avatar franchise have been pushed back significantly, owing to apparent production delays.

Producer Jon Landau also confirmed the delay on Twitter, writing: ‘Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025.’

Avatar 3 will now hit cinemas on 19 December 2025. Avatar 4 will come out on 21 December 2029 and Avatar 5 in December of 2031.

Meanwhile, two Marvel films, Thunderbolts and Blade, have been delayed by a few months owing to the writers’ strike. Blade is postponed until February 2025, and Thunderbolts, previously confirmed for July 2024, has moved to December 2024.

Read: The WGA strike should galvanise Australian screenwriters

There is no word on whether the writers’ strike played any part in delaying the Avatar sequels.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Feature Features Film News Reviews
More
Features

How Jurassic Park changed film-making forever

Not many knew in 1993 that Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park would change filmmaking, and the public perception of dinosaurs, forever.

The Conversation
News

Chris Godfrey receives the 2023 Sydney UNESCO City of Film Award

The Animal Logic co-founder was presented with the award at this year's Sydney Film Festival.

ScreenHub staff
Features

MIFF: a first glance at the 71st festival

With its first slate of program picks revealed, MIFF 2023 is shaping up to be the film event of the…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Trailer alert: Warwick Thornton's The New Boy

One of the most anticipated Australian films of the year, The New Boy, has a trailer that provides a glimpse…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – not all spider-men are created equal

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a stunningly animated film, beautifully woven with punchy, emotional storytelling and a killer soundtrack.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login