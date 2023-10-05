News

Australian Screen Music Awards: nominees announced for 2023

Nominees have been named for the annual event recognising excellence in screen composition.
5 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Film / Television Production

Just some of the nominated titles in the Australian Screen Music Awards 2023. Image supplied.

APRA AMCOS and the AGSC (Australian Guild of Screen Composers) have announced the nominees for the 2023 Screen Music Awards – the annual event recognising excellence in screen composition.

The nominated scores have been featured in films and shows including Talk to Me, In Limbo, Upright,
Savage River, Bluey, Deadloch, FOLAU, Blueback, Peaky Blinders and many more.

With three nominations each, the lead nominees for 2023 are screen composers Bryony Marks and Michael Yezerski. Both are nominated for Best Television Theme – Marks for The Messenger and Yezerski for Ivy + Bean, which is also recognised in the Best Music for Children’s Programming category.

Yezerski’s other nomination is for Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie for Cabinet of Curiosities: Pickman’s Model. Marks is nominated in the same category for her work on the ABC TV series Savage River, and The Messenger is also nominated for Best Soundtrack Album.

The Feature Film Score of the Year category features dual nominee Cornel Wilczek and co-composer Thomas Rouch who wrote the music for the Australian horror Talk to Me, while Benjamin Speed is nominated for comedy/ fantasy The Portable Door. The category also includes two first-time nominees: Chris Wright for family adventure movie The Secret Kingdom, and composer and artist Anna Liebzeit for her work on Rolf de Heer’s The Survival of Kindness.

This year’s roll call features 23 first-time nominees, including this year’s Screen Awards orchestra’s new Musical Director, Erkki Veltheim. Also included in the list of first-timers is Jodi Phillis, Samuel Hirschfelder, Mark Bradshaw, Dominic Cabusi, Bronte Maree O’Neill,Leigh Marsh, Alex Olijnyk, Moses Carr, and Nir Tsfaty.

The double nominees are Amanda Brown, Mark Bradshaw, Damien Lane, Benjamin Speed, Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, James Mountain, and Neil Sutherland who clocks up his 18th nomination in the Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas category.

Sutherland is recognised for his work on Border Security, MythBusters and Bondi Vet and is joined by composers Nick Cave and Warren Ellis for Dahmer and Peaky Blinders, Joff Bush for Bluey, and Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks for MasterChef and Lego Masters.


The 2023 Screen Music Awards will be presented at The Forum in Melbourne on 9 November. The awards will be hosted by Susie Youssef with performances led by Musical Director and nominee Erkki Veltheim. Find out more on the APRA AMCOS website.

