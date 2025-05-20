Australian cinematographer Dion Beebe to be honoured at Cannes 2025

Acclaimed Australian cinematographer Dion Beebe ACS, ASC is set to receive the 2025 Pierre Angénieux Tribute at the Cannes Film Festival, recognising his contributions to cinematic imagery over a career spanning three decades.

Best known for his Oscar-winning work on Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), Beebe will take centre stage in a special masterclass at Cannes on 22 May, followed by the official award ceremony on 23 May in the Salle Buñuel.

The tribute is presented annually by Angénieux, the French camera lens manufacturer whose optics have ‘shaped global cinema’ since 1935. Beebe’s preference for Angénieux lenses has been a consistent part of his visual toolkit, especially on high-profile films like Mary Poppins Returns, The Snowman, and Gangster Squad.

The honour places Beebe among the pantheon of international cinematographers recognised for shaping the visual language of contemporary film.

Dion Beebe: an Australian craftsman with global reach

Born in Brisbane in 1968 and raised in Cape Town before returning to Australia, Beebe studied at the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), where his creative instincts behind the camera quickly drew attention.

Since his breakout in the Australian independent scene in the 1990s with films like Floating Life and Praise, he has collaborated with some of the world’s most influential directors.

Beebe is perhaps most closely associated with Rob Marshall, with whom he has worked seven times, including on lavish musical movies Chicago (2002), Nine (2009), Into the Woods (2014), and most recently The Little Mermaid (2023).

His versatility is equally evident in the gritty digital realism of Michael Mann’s Collateral (2004) and Miami Vice (2006), the ethereal sensuality of Jane Campion’s Holy Smoke (1999) and In the Cut (2003), and the stylised action of Ang Lee’s Gemini Man (2019).

Currently, Beebe is behind the lens on Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, an upcoming biopic about the complicated superstar Michael Jackson.

In addition to the tribute ceremony, Beebe will offer a rare masterclass at the Gray d’Albion Hotel’s Salon Croisette on 22 May. The session begins with a photocall, followed by the class where Beebe will reflect on his storied career and the evolving role of the cinematographer in the digital age.

Angénieux lenses are Dion Beebe’s top choice

Founded in 1935 by optical engineer Pierre Angénieux, the company has played a pioneering role in the development of modern zoom lenses. Their technology has been used not only in filmmaking but in NASA missions, including Apollo 11.

Since 2013, the brand has been an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, spotlighting the artisans behind the camera with its annual tribute.

Joining Beebe in receiving his award is South Korean cinematographer Eunsoo Cho, who will receive the Angénieux Special Encouragement award – touted as a nod to the next generation of visual storytellers.

The 2025 Pierre Angénieux Tribute takes place at the Cannes Film Festival this Friday.