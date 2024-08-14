Australian anti-piracy campaign launched in response to cybercrime increase

The following press release was issued by the screen body Creative Content Australia today:

Creative Content Australia (CCA) has launched a new anti-piracy campaign with the support of Australia’s media industry to warn consumers of the risks of watching TV, film and live sport on unofficial sites.

Commencing from 12 August, the three-month campaign is designed to inform consumers about safeguarding their privacy, following the results of CCA’s 15th Australian Piracy Behaviours and Attitudes survey.

Chris Chard, the Chair of Creative Content Australia said the findings were concerning.

‘More than two million Australians who admit to visiting illegal streaming sites or pirate sites say they’ve experienced a form of online crime,’ Chris said.

‘The link between cybercrime and piracy is stark. People who use these sites are three times more likely to experience identity theft, fraud or hacking, compared to people who only access entertainment via legitimate means. The risk is high and it only takes one visit.

‘This campaign aims to educate and protect consumers, along with the content industry, which is unfairly impacted by the use of these sites as they make significant revenues without any money flowing back to the creators or rights holders.’

Image: CCA

The HOYTS Group created three television commercials as well as static companion assets to highlight the risky nature of illegal streaming sites and the scale of cybercrime issues for Australians.

Director of Sales, Marketing and Content of the HOYTS Group and CCA board member Stephanie Mills said she was eager to support Creative Content Australia in protecting consumers and the wider industry.

‘The enduring issue of film, TV and sports piracy threatens the industry’s stability and growth. Piracy not only results in substantial revenue losses but also imposes cyber risks to consumers,’ Stephanie said.

‘It is essential for us to unite in support of the creative community by highlighting the importance of protecting intellectual property and promoting safe and legal content consumption.’

The campaign will be supported by in-kind advertising from FOXTEL, Val Morgan, Seven Network, SBS, Network Ten, ARN, Fetch, QMS, oOH, Optus Sport, Flicks and Just Watch.

The HOYTS Group worked with RMK and TOAB to bolster the campaign, enlisting Australian creative talent to back the initiative.

Learn more at https://creativecontentaustralia.org.au/.

The survey was carried out by Screen Audience Research Australia (SARA) part of the House of Brand group.