APSA: Nominees announced for 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards



The Asia Pacific Screen Academy today announced the nominees for the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), and launched the program for the 6th Asia Pacific Screen Forum.

Taking place on Saturday 30 November, the awards represent 31 out of 78 countries in the Asia Pacific region, and the nominations celebrate the films that ‘best reflect their cultural origins’ and the ‘diversity of the vast region’.

Leading the pack with five nominations are two films directed by women: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light (France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg), described as ‘an ode to nocturnal Mumbai’, and Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April (Georgia, Italy, France), the story of an ob-gyn. Both features are nominated for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Performance.

Also competing for Best Film are Yoko Yamanaka’s Tokyo-set story of a young woman’s mental illness, Desert of Namibia (Japan); Neo Sora’s future Tokyo tale of social surveillance Happyend (Japan, USA); and Xiaoxuan Jiang’s To Kill a Mongolian Horse (Malaysia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, USA), a stunning portrait of a Mongolian horseman turned performer, based on a true story.

Four of the five films nominated for Best Film are from female directors, and in an APSA first, all are first or second features.

Australia is represented in the categories for Best Youth Film and Best Animated Film, where the live action/animated omnibus Magic Beach and Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail are competing, respectively.

Chair of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards Tracey Vieira, said: ‘Congratulations to all the nominees in the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, who we welcome into the esteemed group of the region’s filmmakers, The Asia Pacific Screen Academy. In 2024, two thirds of our nominated films are debut or second films, representing the cinematic excellence of the next generation of Asia Pacific voices, and the unique and compelling stories they are choosing to tell’.

The awards are followed by the 6th Asia Pacific Screen Forum, which takes place this 27-30 November at The Langham on the Gold Coast, on the traditional land of the Kombumerri families of the Yugambeh language region.

APSA’s theme for 2024 is Land, which their representatives say ‘encompasses traditional, cultural, and historical meanings, and serves as a powerful lens through which we can explore the relationship between identity, sovereignty, and the stories we tell through film’. The 2024 Forum’s Opening Night kicks off a program which features a full day of talks and workshops under the banner title Connect: Navigating the Human Side of Co-Productions.

There’ll be a special conversation series named in honour of the late NETPAC founder Aruna Vasudev, Roundtables, a focus on cultural preservation, a youth pitching workshop and a series of networking events including APSA’s early career filmmakers event Reel Connections.

The APSA 2024 nominees:

BEST FILM

All We Imagine as Light

France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg

Directed by Payal Kapadia

Produced by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff

April

Georgia, Italy, France

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by Ilan Amouyal, Archil Gelovani, Luca Guadagnino, Gabriele Moratti, Alexandra Rossi, David Zerat

Desert of Namibia

Japan

Directed by Yoko Yamanaka

Produced by Keisuke Konishi

Happyend

Japan, United States of America

Directed by Neo Sora

Produced by Albert Tholen, Aiko Masubuchi, Eric Nyari, Alex C Lo, Anthony Chen

To Kill a Mongolian Horse

Malaysia, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United States of America

Directed by Xiaoxuan Jiang

Produced by Zhulin Mo

BEST YOUTH FILM

Boong

India

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi

Produced by Alan McAlex, Vikesh Bhutani, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Shujaat Saudagar

Magic Beach

Australia

Directed by Robert Connolly, Emma Kelly, Susan Danta, Lee Whitmore, Anthony Lucas, Kathy Sarpi, Eddie White, Simon Rippingale, Pierce Davison, Marieka Walsh, Susie Shapones, Jake Duczynski

Produced by Liz Kearney, Kate Laurie, Robert Connolly, Chloé Brugalé

She Sat There Like All Ordinary Ones (Kai Shi De Qiang)

People’s Republic of China

Directed by Qu Youjia

Produced by Meng Xie, Xianjian Wu

Sunshine

Philippines

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone

Produced by Geo Lomuntad, Dan Villegas, Bianca Balbuena

The Mountain

New Zealand

Directed by Rachel House

Produced by Desray Armstrong, Morgan Waru

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Ghost Cat Anzu

Japan, France

Directed by Yoko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita

Produced by Keiichi Kondo, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Hiroyuki Negishi

Memoir of a Snail

Australia

Directed by Adam Elliot

Produced by Liz Kearney, Adam Elliot

Pig That Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Republic of Korea

Directed by Hur Bum-wook

Produced by Hur Bum-wook, Cho Heaseung

The Colors Within (Kimi no Iro)

Japan

Directed by Naoko Yamada

Produced by Eunyoung Choi, Yoshihiro Furusawa, Genki Kawamura, Wakana Okamura, Kohei Sakita



The Missing (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Philippines

Directed by Carl Joseph Papa

Produced by Geo Lomuntad, Dan Villegas

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

Breaking the Cycle

Thailand

Directed by Aekaphong Saransate, Thanakrit Duangmaneeporn

Produced by Komtouch Napattaloong, Tanwarat Sombatwattana

Kamay

Afghanistan, Belgium, France, Germany

Directed by Ilyas Yourish, Shahrokh Bikaran

Produced by Ilyas Yourish, Hanne Phlypo, Evelien De Graef

No Other Land

Palestine, Norway

Directed by Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham

Produced by Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham

XiXi

Taiwan, Philippines, Republic of Korea

Directed by Fan Wu

Produced by Venice De Castro Atienza, Fan Wu, Sona Jo, Yoonsoo Her

Youth (Homecoming) (Qing Chun (Gui))

France, Luxembourg, Netherlands

Directed by Wang Bing

Produced by Sonia Buchman, Mao Hui, Nicolas R De La Mothe, Vincent Wang

BEST DIRECTOR

Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine as Light

France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg

Dea Kulumbegashvili for April

Georgia, Italy, France

Tato Kotetishvili for Holy Electricity

Georgia, Netherlands

Rithy Panh for Meeting with Pol Pot (Rendez-vous avec Pol Pot)

France, Cambodia, Taiwan, Qatar, Türkiye

Xiaoxuan Jiang for To Kill a Mongolian Horse

Malaysia, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United States of America

BEST SCREENPLAY

Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine as Light

France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg

Dea Kulumbegashvili for April

Georgia, Italy, France

Neo Sora for Happyend

Japan, United States of America

Selman Nacar for Hesitation Wound (Tereddüt Çizgisi)

Türkiye, Spain, Romania, France

PS Vinothraj for The Adamant Girl (Kottukkaali)

India

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ranabir Das for All We Imagine as Light

France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg

Arseni Khachaturan for April

Georgia, Italy, France

Michaël Capron for Mongrel

Taiwan, Singapore, France

Hideho Urata for Stranger Eyes

Singapore, Taiwan, France, United States of America

Son Doan for Viet and Nam

Philippines, Singapore, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Vietnam, United States of America

BEST PERFORMANCE

Kani Kusruti for All We Imagine as Light

France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg

Ia Sukhitashvili for April

Georgia, Italy, France

Yuumi Kawai for Desert of Namibia

Japan

Madina Akylbekova for Madina

Kazakhstan, India, Pakistan

Soheila Golestani for The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Islamic Republic of Iran, Germany, France

For more information on the awards and upcoming forum, head to the APSA website.