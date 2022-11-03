The Stranger is the third most popular film on Netflix globally

The Stranger, written and directed by Thomas M. Wright, and starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, is the third most popular film this week on Netflix globally.

It has now had almost 28 million viewing hours since it launched on Netflix in late October, following a theatrical release in Australia.

Written and directed by Wright, the crime thriller stars Harris and Edgerton as Henry and Mark, two strangers that meet and strike up a friendship.

For Henry, worn down by a lifetime of physical labour, this is a dream come true. His new friend Mark becomes his saviour and ally. However, neither is who they appear to be, each carry secrets that threaten to ruin them – and in the background, one of the nation’s largest police operations is closing in.

Producers include Rachel Gardner alongside Emile Sherman and Iain Canning for See-Saw Films; Kerry Roberts and Kim Hodgert for Anonymous Content; and Edgerton via Blue Tongue Films. Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schumacher and Lars Sylvest are the executive producers with Trinity Media Financing’s Jean-Charles Levy and See-Saw’s Simon Gillis.

Writer/director Thomas M. Wright said: ‘All of us are overwhelmed at the emphatic international response to The Stranger on Netflix. After being the first Australian film in eight years to premiere in Un Certain Regard at Cannes, to be bought worldwide as a Netflix film was unprecedented.

‘To see the film climb to no. 3 worldwide, with around 28,000,000 viewing hours, and reaching the top 10 films in 54 countries in the first ten days, surpasses all of our expectations. We, all of us, could not be more proud of this film, or of its international reception.’

See-Saw Film’s Head of Film and Television (Aus), Liz Watts, said: ‘The international success of The Stranger confirms the philosophy that underpins the philosophy of See-Saw Films – that distinctive, compelling storytelling transcends language and culture and will always find an audience. In Thomas M. Wright and Joel Edgerton, we had two brilliant collaborators who, alongside our wonderful crew and other cast, including Sean Harris, created a film of incredible power and emotional connection.’