Audrey: trailer drops for Australian ‘pitch black comedy’ ahead of national release

The trailer has been released for Audrey, a 'pitch black Australian comedy' coming to cinemas in November.
2 Oct 2024 9:02
Paul Dalgarno
Audrey. Image: Rialto.

Film

The media release accompanying the trailer provides the following information:

‘Far from your average mother-daughter flick, Audrey is a twisted, razor sharp comedy both gloriously absurd and strangely relatable.

‘Hitting cinemas nationwide on November 7, after impressing festival audiences with its acerbic humour, Audrey is a twisted, razor sharp film both gloriously absurd and strangely relatable. Its black comedy at its best, inspired by modern classics like Muriel’s Wedding and Jennifer’s Body.

‘With New Zealand’s funniest export leading the charge, alongside Australian screen veterans and emerging stars, Audrey is far from your average mother-daughter flick. Forgotten soap star and self-appointed Mother of the Year, Ronnie Lipsick (Jackie van Beek – The Breaker Upperers, The Office Australia) is trapped in a life of unfulfilled dreams and suburban monotony.

‘With a stalled acting career due to an early pregnancy, a disengaged husband, and an unappreciative family, Ronnie’s ambitions seem lost. However, when an accident puts her eldest daughter, Audrey (Josephine Blazier – True History of the Kelly Gang, Fires), into a convenient coma, Ronnie seizes the opportunity to step into Audrey’s shoes and pursue the stardom she was made for.

‘Also exploiting Audrey’s absence for their own gain, Ronnie’s husband Cormack (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor – Heartbreak High, Puberty Blues, The Dry) reawakens his long lost mojo and lust for life with a job producing Christian themed porn, whilst daughter Nora (Hannah Diviney – Latecomers) revels in the attention from Audrey’s friends and boyfriend. Everybody’s life seems better without Audrey in it – until the inevitable chaos ensues once she wakes up, of course.

‘The quick-witted script is paired with an uplifting soundtrack, bright and bold costuming and elaborate set pieces for a sensory spectacle. It’s a darkly hilarious family fiasco with a uniquely Australian brand of humour that’s absurdly entertaining.’

Audrey is released in cinemas on 7 November 2024.

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

