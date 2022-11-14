APSA: Indonesian film wins top prize at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Kamila Andini’s Before, Now and Then (Nana), produced by Ifa Isfansyah and Gita Fara, has taken out the 15th APSA Award for Best Film at last weekend’s Asia Pacific Screen Awards on the Gold Coast. That makes it both the first Indonesian film and the first film directed by a woman to win the coveted award.

The award was accepted by Indonesian actor Happy Salma, who plays the lead role of Nana in what’s been described as a ‘mesmerising and intimate portrait of her life set against the unrest of 1960s Indonesia’.

In being awarded the top prize, director Kamila Andini also becomes the first person to have directed three APSA award winners in feature film categories, with The Seen and Unseen (Sekala Niskala, 2017) and The Mirror Never Lies (Laut Bercermin, 2012) winning the then-called Best Youth Feature Film and Best Children’s Feature Film respectively.

APSA ‘celebrates cinematic storytelling that best reflects its cultural origins, from a diverse region encompassing half the world’s film’. In 2022, films from 17 Asia Pacific countries and areas have celebrated APSA wins, with historic first-ever APSA wins for filmmakers from Jordan, Armenia, Cambodia and Pakistan. All nominees were able to attend the awards for the first time since 2019.

No Australian hopefuls took home APSA awards this year.

The best of the rest

The APSA for Best Youth Film went to Farha (Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sweden), the story of a young Palestinian girl set against the backdrop of looming violence in 1948 Palestine. Farha is directed by Darin J Sallam and in winning, she has become the first Jordanian filmmaker to awarded an APSA.

Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania), the story of forgotten genocide survivor turned silent Hollywood film star and philanthropist, won the 15th APSA for Best Animated Film which marks the first APSA win for an Armenian film.

Winner of the APSA Best Documentary Film in 2022 was All that Breathes (India, United Kingdom, United States of America), a touching tale of two brothers caring for Delhi’s wounded iconic Black Kite birds, through which we get a definitive snapshot of contemporary India, and its surreal environmental and political absurdities. All that Breathes is directed by Shaunak Sen produced by Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer.

The APSA Youth, Animation, Documentary International Jury also gave a Special Mention in this category to fellow environmental tale Delikado (Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, United States of America, United Kingdom), directed by Karl Malakunas and produced by Marty Syjuco, Michael Collins, Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, Karl Malakunas.

‘Serving as jury president has allowed me a closer window onto the rich cinema of the Asia Pacific region, with its diversity of themes, cultures, and filmmakers,’ APSA International Jury President Mohamed Hefzy said. ‘It has been a truly memorable experience.’

Top performers

The inaugural winner of the new ungendered APSA for Best Performance was Lee Jeong-eun for Hommage (Omaju, Republic of Korea). She is best known internationally as the housekeeper in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, her third film with the director after Mother (2009) and Okja (2017).

Lee Jeong-eun is the 7th Korean performer to win an APSA for Performance. She joins previous Korean APSA winning performers Lee Byung-hun (Masquerade, 2013), Choi Min-sik (Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time 2012), Jung Jae-young (Right Now, Wrong Then 2015), Jeon Do-yeon (Secret Sunshine, 2007), Yun Jung-he (Poetry, 2010) and Kim Hye-ja who she starred alongside in Mother (2009).

And in an APSA first, Cambodian filmmaker filmmaker Davy Chou has won the APSA for Best Director for Return to Seoul, whose lead actor Park Ji-min also took home the Best New Performer award. This makes Return to Seoul the only film to take home two awards at this year’s event.

‘The 15th APSA Ceremony and 4th Asia Pacific Screen Forum have made 2022 a memorable year for the APSA Academy,’ Chair of the Asia Pacific Screen Academy, Tracey Vieira, said. ‘Multiple countries have won APSAs for the first time, female filmmakers are represented in the winner tally like never before, and emerging filmmakers have won major awards.

‘All of these points speak to the increasing diversity of both the stories being told from across our vast region and the growing strength of many of its film industries to be able to bring them to the screen.’

The Asia Pacific Screen Forum continues with a Gold Coast exclusive screening programme at Home of the Arts (HOTA), featuring Best Director & Best New Performer winner Return to Seoul (Retour à Séoul) and filmmaker Q&A screenings of Best Performance winner Hommage (Omaju), Best Documentary nominee Children of the Mist, and Best Youth Film nominee Sweet As.

For all award winners and more information, visit the Asia Pacific Screen Awards website.