Australian comedy Appetite selected for Canneseries competition 2023

Appetite, a new comedy/mystery series, has just been selected for the official in-competition at Canneseries 2023.

This marks the second year that a series made by Australian-based production company Photoplay – in collaboration with Fell Swoop Pictures – has been selected for the prestigious French competition. Last year their series It’s Fine, I’m Fine was selected for Canneseries 2022.

Appetite follows three delivery riders who are forced to investigate the disappearance of one of their housemates, and the mysterious fatal accident of a fellow rider. Their investigation leads them to expose the truth behind a multinational food delivery giant called Appetite.

Mohini Herse of Fell Swoop Pictures began writing Appetite in 2017, and the series was selected for the SBS Digital Originals initiative in 2020. The writers room supposedly spent hours interviewing riders, community leaders, international students, academics, lawyers, and tech workers to gain a better understanding of the ‘often-invisible world of the gig economy and the delivery riders’ extreme working conditions’.

The cast includes rising stars Shirong Wu, Gabriel Alvarado, Raj Labade, and Kabir Singh, with Marta Dusseldorp providing the voice of the Appetite AI.

Herse expressed her excitement about the world premiere at Canneseries, stating that it is a ‘dream come true’ for her and her collaborators. She hopes that Appetite ‘starts a conversation on the effects of the gig economy’.

Loani Arman and Donna Chang, Commissioning Editors at SBS Scripted, said ‘we’re thrilled to see Appetite recognised at an international festival of this scale. It’s the work of a brilliant team creatively led by Mohini Herse, showcasing the incredible talent we have in Australia – a new and noisy wave of storytellers determined to tell their distinct stories on their own terms’

The Appetite series was created by Mohini Herse of Fell Swoop Pictures, who also wrote, directed, and produced it alongside writers Neilesh Verma and Grace Tan, director Neil Sharma, and producer Karen Radzyner. The project was funded by Screen Australia in association with SBS and Screen NSW, and executive produced by Sleena Wilson, Elise McCredie, and Jomon Thomas.

Herse, Sharma, Verma, Tan, Radzyner, and actors Wu and Singh will attend the festival to represent the project.

Appetite will premiere at Canneseries from 14-19 April, and the first season will be viewable on SBS soon.