Apex: Netflix movie will shoot in NSW with Eric Bana and Charlize Theron

An upcoming Netflix thriller film, Apex, will soon start production in New South Wales, Australia.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film features Charlize Theron (Monster, The Old Guard 2), Taron Egerton (Carry-On, Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Eric Bana (Hulk, Untamed). Filming is set to take place across Sydney and Western Sydney.

Apex centres on a grieving woman who retreats into the wilderness, only to become entangled in a perilous game with a serial killer. The script was written by Jeremy Robbins.

Theron is also producing the film through her company, Secret Menu, alongside Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix. Additional production partners include Kormákur’s RVK Studios, Ian Bryce Productions, and Chernin Entertainment.

The production has received support from Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund (established in 2020 and administered by Screen NSW), which aims to bolster the state’s position as a destination for international and local feature films and major television drama programs.

Apex incentive

Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW, said, ‘NSW is a premier filmmaking destination, and I am so pleased that Netflix is bringing Apex to our state. Supporting over 460 local jobs and injecting over $56 million into the state economy, we are ready for cameras to start rolling across Sydney and Western Sydney locations.’

Director Baltasar Kormákur expressed his appreciation for the location, saying, ‘For a film like Apex – where the elements and the terrain are characters that loom just as large as the movie stars battling in it – no other country in the world could have taken the place of Australia as our primary location.

‘The unrivalled landscape, studio facilities, and talented crews in New South Wales have been a boon to this production. I want to thank the people of NSW, the NSW Government, and The Australian Government’s Location Offset for all the support we’ve received in making this journey possible.’

Debra Richards, APAC Director of Production Policy for Netflix, added, ‘We greatly appreciate the support of both the NSW and Federal Governments to secure this production which will deliver significant contributions to Australia’s screen industry and economy.’

The Apex production team is also collaborating with Screen Careers to provide trainees with practical experience and mentorship opportunities. Each trainee will be paired with a dedicated supervisor within their department, with additional oversight provided by Heads of Department to ensure a tailored learning experience and professional guidance throughout the production.

Apex will stream on Netflix, though it does not currently have a release date.