News

 > News

Animated Aussie feature Memoir of a Snail wins at Annecy Film Festival

Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail has won the Cristal Award for best feature film at 2024 Annecy ahead of its Australian premiere at MIFF opening night.
18 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Memoirs of a Snail. Image: Madman Entertainment/MIFF

Film

Adam Elliot’s Memoirs of a Snail. Image: Madman Entertainment/MIFF

Share Icon

Adam Elliot’s new stop-motion feature, Memoir of a Snail, has clinched the Cristal award for best feature film at the 2024 Annecy Film Festival, the world’s premier animation festival.

This dark dramedy, narrated by Succession star Sarah Snook, tells the tale of a lonely, snail-obsessed hoarder who recounts her life story to one of her cherished gastropods.

Memoir of a Snail marks Elliot’s first feature since 2009’s Mary and Max, which also received Annecy’s top honor. The film features an impressive ensemble of Australian talent, including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jacki Weaver, Eric Bana, and Nick Cave, providing supporting voice roles.

Prior to the festival, IFC Films secured the North American rights to Memoir of a Snail. The film will premiere in Australia at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August. Madman will release the film theatrically in Australia later this year.

Read: The trailer for Memoir of a Snail is here with Sarah Snook leading the voice cast

The awards were presented in Annecy on Saturday night, concluding the 2024 French festival. This year’s highlights included the world premiere of Despicable Me 4, exclusive previews of the upcoming Wallace and Gromit film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, and Disney’s unveiling of new footage and the lead character’s opening song from Moana 2.

See the full list of 2024 Annecy Festival award winners below.

Feature Films

Cristal for a Feature Film
Memoir of a Snail
Adam Elliot
Australia
Arenamedia

Jury Award
Flow
Gints Zilbalodis
Latvia, Belgium, France
Dream Well Studio, Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions

Paul Grimault Award
Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window
Shinnosuke Yakuwa
Japan
Shin-Ei Animation Co., Ltd.

Feature Films – Contrechamp

Contrechamp Grand Prix
Sultana’s Dream
Isabel Herguera
Spain, Germany
Abano Produccións S.L., El Gatoverde Producciones, Sultana Films, Uniko, Fabian&Fred GmbH

Contrechamp Jury Award
Living Large
Kristina Dufková
Czech Republic, Slovakia, France
Barletta Productions, Novinski, Novanima

Audience Awards

Feature Film
Flow
Gints Zilbalodis
Latvia, Belgium, France
Dream Well Studio, Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions

TV Film
The Drifting Guitar
Sophie Roze
France, Switzerland
JPL Films, Nadasdy Film

Read: MIFF 2024 first glance: Memoir of a Snail, Audrey, I Saw the TV Glow, and more

TV and Commissioned Films

Cristal for a Commissioned Film
Pictoplasma ‘Opener 2023’
Will Anderson
United Kingdom

Jury Award for a Commissioned Film
TED-Ed ‘How Did South African Apartheid Happen, and How Did It Finally End?’
Aya Marzouk
USA, South Africa, Egypt
TED-Ed

Cristal for a TV Production
The Drifting Guitar
Sophie Roze
France, Switzerland
JPL Films, Nadasdy Film

Jury Award for a TV Series
My Life in Versailles ‘Versailles Ghost’
Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat, Nathaniel H’Limi
France, Luxembourg
Films Grand Huit, Melusine Productions / Studio 352, Film Fund Luxembourg

Jury Award for a TV Special
Lola and the Noisy Piano
Augusto Zanovello
France, Poland, Switzerland
Komadoli Studio, Folimage, Momakin, Nadasdy Film

Graduation Films

Lotte Reiniger Award
Maatitel
Govinda Sao
India
NID – National Institute of Design, GOIA

Jury Award
Pubert Jimbob
Quirijn Dees
Belgium
KASK & Conservatorium / School of Arts Gent

Cristal for a Graduation Film
Carrotica
Daniel Sterlin-Altman
Germany
Filmuniversitaet Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

Feature Films

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
Flow
Gints Zilbalodis
Latvia, Belgium, France
UFO Distribution

VR Works

Cristal for the Best VR Work
Gargoyle Doyle
Ethan Shaftel
USA, Austria, Argentina
Detona Cultura, Easyaction Ltd, Amilux Film

Short Films

Cristal for a Short Film
Percebes
Alexandra Ramires, Laura Gonçalves
Portugal, France
BAP – Animation Studio, Ikki Films

Off-Limits Award
Glass House
Boris Labbé
France

Audience Award
Hurikán
Jan Saska
Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Last Films, Maur Film, Laïdak Films, Artichoke, Aeon Production

Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film
[S]
Mario Radev
United Kingdom

Alexeïeff – Parker Award
Beautiful Men
Nicolas Keppens
Belgium, France, Netherlands
Animal Tank, Miyu Productions, Ka-Ching Cartoons

Jury Award
The Car That Came Back from the Sea
Jadwiga Kowalska
Switzerland

Special Prizes

Best Original Music Award for a Feature Film
Flow
Rihards Zalupe, Gints Zilbalodis
Latvia, Belgium, France
Dream Well Studio, Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions

France TV Award for a Short Film
The Car That Came Back from the Sea
Jadwiga Kowalska
Switzerland

Best Original Music Award for a Short Film
Joko
Aliaksandr Yasinski
Poland, Germany, Czech Republic
Animoon, Las Sztuki Foundation, Clay Traces, Maur Film

CANAL+ Junior Jury Award
Noodles au Naturel
Matteo Salanave Piazza
France
La Poudrière

Young Audience Award
Hello Summer
Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová
Slovakia, Czech Republic, France
Studio Bororo, Maur Film, Last Films, Vivement Lundi !

André Martin Award for a French Short Film
Butterfly
Florence Miailhe
France
Sacrebleu Productions, XBO Films

Festivals Connexion Award
Beautiful Men
Nicolas Keppens
Belgium, France, Netherlands
Animal Tank, Miyu Productions, Ka-Ching Cartoons

Festivals Connexion VR Award
Emperor
Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen
France, Germany
Reynard Films, France Télévisions, Atlas V

City of Annecy Award
The Meatseller
Margherita Giusti
Italy
Frenesy Film Company

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Digital Features Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Documentary Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
Dipped in Black. Image: St Kilda Film Festival
Features

St Kilda Film Festival announces 2024 award winners

All the winners of the St Kilda Film Festival 2024, featuring top short films from Australia's best filmmakers.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Sydney Film Festival 2024, Documentary winner Welcome to Babel.
News

Sydney Film Festival 2024 winners announced

Italian hit There's Still Tomorrow, Australian documentary Welcome to Babel, and short film Die Bully Die were among the winners…

ScreenHub staff
An emu fires a gun in The Emu War. Image: Umbrella Entertainment
Reviews

The Emu War film review: piss-farting and bloodshed brings the laughs

The Emu War is an Australian comedy that's full of shoddy gags and historical inaccuracies – and you can't help…

Anthony Morris
Despicable Me 4. Image: Illumination/Universal Pictures
Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Check out the new films in Australian cinemas this week, from Despicable Me 4 to Australian comedy The Emu War.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Arcadian, Stan.
Features

Arcadian, Stan – film streaming preview

Nicholas Cage stars in this low budget, high concept sci-fi thriller film directed by VFX artist Ben Brewer.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login