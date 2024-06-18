Animated Aussie feature Memoir of a Snail wins at Annecy Film Festival

Adam Elliot’s new stop-motion feature, Memoir of a Snail, has clinched the Cristal award for best feature film at the 2024 Annecy Film Festival, the world’s premier animation festival.

This dark dramedy, narrated by Succession star Sarah Snook, tells the tale of a lonely, snail-obsessed hoarder who recounts her life story to one of her cherished gastropods.

Memoir of a Snail marks Elliot’s first feature since 2009’s Mary and Max, which also received Annecy’s top honor. The film features an impressive ensemble of Australian talent, including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jacki Weaver, Eric Bana, and Nick Cave, providing supporting voice roles.

Prior to the festival, IFC Films secured the North American rights to Memoir of a Snail. The film will premiere in Australia at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August. Madman will release the film theatrically in Australia later this year.

Read: The trailer for Memoir of a Snail is here with Sarah Snook leading the voice cast

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The awards were presented in Annecy on Saturday night, concluding the 2024 French festival. This year’s highlights included the world premiere of Despicable Me 4, exclusive previews of the upcoming Wallace and Gromit film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, and Disney’s unveiling of new footage and the lead character’s opening song from Moana 2.

See the full list of 2024 Annecy Festival award winners below.

Feature Films

Cristal for a Feature Film

Memoir of a Snail

Adam Elliot

Australia

Arenamedia

Jury Award

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis

Latvia, Belgium, France

Dream Well Studio, Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions

Paul Grimault Award

Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window

Shinnosuke Yakuwa

Japan

Shin-Ei Animation Co., Ltd.

Feature Films – Contrechamp

Contrechamp Grand Prix

Sultana’s Dream

Isabel Herguera

Spain, Germany

Abano Produccións S.L., El Gatoverde Producciones, Sultana Films, Uniko, Fabian&Fred GmbH

Contrechamp Jury Award

Living Large

Kristina Dufková

Czech Republic, Slovakia, France

Barletta Productions, Novinski, Novanima

Audience Awards

Feature Film

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis

Latvia, Belgium, France

Dream Well Studio, Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions

TV Film

The Drifting Guitar

Sophie Roze

France, Switzerland

JPL Films, Nadasdy Film

Read: MIFF 2024 first glance: Memoir of a Snail, Audrey, I Saw the TV Glow, and more

TV and Commissioned Films

Cristal for a Commissioned Film

Pictoplasma ‘Opener 2023’

Will Anderson

United Kingdom

Jury Award for a Commissioned Film

TED-Ed ‘How Did South African Apartheid Happen, and How Did It Finally End?’

Aya Marzouk

USA, South Africa, Egypt

TED-Ed

Cristal for a TV Production

The Drifting Guitar

Sophie Roze

France, Switzerland

JPL Films, Nadasdy Film

Jury Award for a TV Series

My Life in Versailles ‘Versailles Ghost’

Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat, Nathaniel H’Limi

France, Luxembourg

Films Grand Huit, Melusine Productions / Studio 352, Film Fund Luxembourg

Jury Award for a TV Special

Lola and the Noisy Piano

Augusto Zanovello

France, Poland, Switzerland

Komadoli Studio, Folimage, Momakin, Nadasdy Film

Graduation Films

Lotte Reiniger Award

Maatitel

Govinda Sao

India

NID – National Institute of Design, GOIA

Jury Award

Pubert Jimbob

Quirijn Dees

Belgium

KASK & Conservatorium / School of Arts Gent

Cristal for a Graduation Film

Carrotica

Daniel Sterlin-Altman

Germany

Filmuniversitaet Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

Feature Films

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis

Latvia, Belgium, France

UFO Distribution

VR Works

Cristal for the Best VR Work

Gargoyle Doyle

Ethan Shaftel

USA, Austria, Argentina

Detona Cultura, Easyaction Ltd, Amilux Film

Short Films

Cristal for a Short Film

Percebes

Alexandra Ramires, Laura Gonçalves

Portugal, France

BAP – Animation Studio, Ikki Films

Off-Limits Award

Glass House

Boris Labbé

France

Audience Award

Hurikán

Jan Saska

Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Last Films, Maur Film, Laïdak Films, Artichoke, Aeon Production

Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film

[S]

Mario Radev

United Kingdom

Alexeïeff – Parker Award

Beautiful Men

Nicolas Keppens

Belgium, France, Netherlands

Animal Tank, Miyu Productions, Ka-Ching Cartoons

Jury Award

The Car That Came Back from the Sea

Jadwiga Kowalska

Switzerland

Special Prizes

Best Original Music Award for a Feature Film

Flow

Rihards Zalupe, Gints Zilbalodis

Latvia, Belgium, France

Dream Well Studio, Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions

France TV Award for a Short Film

The Car That Came Back from the Sea

Jadwiga Kowalska

Switzerland

Best Original Music Award for a Short Film

Joko

Aliaksandr Yasinski

Poland, Germany, Czech Republic

Animoon, Las Sztuki Foundation, Clay Traces, Maur Film

CANAL+ Junior Jury Award

Noodles au Naturel

Matteo Salanave Piazza

France

La Poudrière

Young Audience Award

Hello Summer

Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

Slovakia, Czech Republic, France

Studio Bororo, Maur Film, Last Films, Vivement Lundi !

André Martin Award for a French Short Film

Butterfly

Florence Miailhe

France

Sacrebleu Productions, XBO Films

Festivals Connexion Award

Beautiful Men

Nicolas Keppens

Belgium, France, Netherlands

Animal Tank, Miyu Productions, Ka-Ching Cartoons

Festivals Connexion VR Award

Emperor

Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen

France, Germany

Reynard Films, France Télévisions, Atlas V

City of Annecy Award

The Meatseller

Margherita Giusti

Italy

Frenesy Film Company