AIDC first look at 2025 program ‘Future Telling’

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has unveiled its 2025 conference theme: Future Telling.

Returning to Melbourne’s ACMI from 2-5 March 2025, with an online international marketplace from 6-7 March, the documentary-focused convention promises ‘a deep dive into the future of non-fiction storytelling’.

AIDC 2025: Shaping Tomorrow’s Stories

The 2025 theme Future Telling explores how today’s media innovations and societal shifts influence documentary and factual storytelling. AIDC CEO Natasha Gadd describes the theme as ‘an invitation to explore what’s on the horizon and envision alternative futures for ourselves and our sector’.

The conference will delve into emerging themes such as Dok-Politik (sector reform and policy change), Curious Truths (creative nonfiction and investigative storytelling), Stories Without Borders (international formats and co-productions), ReFraming Reality (truth, technology, and future-casting), and Pulling Focus (sustainability and audience strategy). This blend of topics is designed to challenge, innovate, and support the documentary community.

Confirmed Speakers & First Glimpses

For Future Telling, the AIDC has revealed a first lineup of industry luminaries, including acclaimed producer Shane Boris (Navalny, Fire of Love) and investigative journalist Shiori Ito (Black Box Diaries). Gabriel Shipton, known for his advocacy in Ithaka: A Fight to Free Julian Assange, and research specialist Elizabeth Klinck (Stories We Tell) round out a powerful selection of voices.

Marketplace & Industry Development

Building on a record-breaking 2024, AIDC’s 2025 edition will once again host The FACTory International Pitching Showcase, inviting projects from across the development spectrum to pitch to an international panel of decision-makers. Acclaimed programs like Cut to the Chase and The Showroom will return, connecting creatives with industry leaders in tailored, high-impact settings.

As part of the development program, the Shark Island Foundation Feature Docs Pitch offers up to $100,000 for exceptional character-driven documentaries, while the Post Lounge Doc Pitch will support standout projects with up to $30,000 in post-production funds.

Emerging filmmakers can also look forward to the Leading Lights program, which has already unlocked over $180,000 in new funding opportunities for AIDC 2025.

ScreenHub: Like My Brother, film review: Tiwi Islander female football story transcends the oval

2025 Awards and Ongoing Initiatives

The AIDC Awards, now open for nominations, will recognise excellence across six documentary categories, while the Southern Light Award will honour an Australian professional whose work has made a significant impact on the non-fiction screen sector.

AIDC 2025: Future Telling event details

Conference Dates: 2–5 March, ACMI, Melbourne

International Marketplace: 6–7 March, Online



For registration and program details, visit aidc.com.au