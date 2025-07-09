Marvel’s Midnight Suns is free to keep on Prime Gaming

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an absolute gem of a game. It’s a very rare sort of strategy adventure that manages to balance all of its parts in a wholly engaging, stylish, and fantastical package. It introduces an entire raft of Marvel heroes, gives each of them chances to shine and develop, and that’s just in the overworld and overarching story. Then, you get to the game’s tactical card-based combat, and each hero is made all the more rich in their slate of cool, unique abilities and fighting styles.

This game is fantastic. It was hands-down my favourite game of 2022, and everywhere I go, I proclaim its brilliance.

‘On the battlefield, and on the grounds of the Abbey, you determine your own fate through this adventure. Friendships are forged. Battles are won. Occasionally, heroes are lost. You feel every beat of the journey, as Midnight Suns hauls you along its intimate, world-spanning tale of friendship in dark times,’ I wrote in my initial review.

‘While its ideas may be supernaturally-charged, and inspired by one of the strangest periods in Marvel Comics, it remains grounded and personal, imbuing its excellent tactical combat with high emotions and stakes.’

It was perhaps one of the biggest frustrations, for me personally, that Marvel’s Midnight Suns failed to find its core audience on launch. While critical reviews were roundly positive, sales were a reported disappointment for Firaxis Games and 2K. In fact, it was even described as a flop. That’s despite everything that made this game good – its cool supernatural vibes, its diverse cast of heroes, its moreish strategy gameplay, and its exploratory world. It baffles the mind!

Soon after launch, the game began getting steep discounts, sometimes going for just AUD $10, or less. With that price setting a certain expectation, many potential players assumed Marvel’s Midnight Suns had nothing much going for it. While it did allow more people to pour in and actually experience the game for themselves, price still has a significant impact on perception.

So, when I report Marvel’s Midnight Suns is currently available for free with an Amazon Prime membership, I need you to know that free does not mean bad – and in this case, this is actually a very, very good deal.

Please play Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day celebrations, it’s offering a range of games to claim and keep, as long as you’re a Prime subscriber. In the case of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, subscribers are now able to claim and keep a game key for the Epic Games Store.

For the low price of free, you’ll be able to dive into this game and experience dozens of hours of nifty, layered combat, all while getting to know heroes like Blade, Wolverine, Captain America, Nico Minoru, and Robbie Reyes. If you really love the game and want to fork out for its DLC, you can also add Deadpool, Morbius, Venom, and Storm to your adventures.

(It’s worth noting an Amazon Prime membership will also get you Football Manager 2024, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Star Wars Rebellion, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, TOEM, Saints Row 2, and Dungeon of the Endless: Definitive Edition this month.)

I will stand on this hill, to the ends of the Earth, to say that Marvel’s Midnight Suns deserved a much better deal than it got – and that many, many more players deserve to discover its brilliance. It’s got everything you could want in a game. Rad characters! Fun and light-hearted banter! Snappy gameplay! Random swimwear scenes! Friendship! Magic! Goth girlies!

Please play Marvel’s Midnight Suns. With Prime Gaming’s latest offering, the barriers to entry are now firmly down. Anyone with a solid PC and an Epic Games Store account can now enjoy this marvellous, moreish game.