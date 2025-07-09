Animal Crossing Crocs announced by Nintendo

Nintendo has announced its first-ever collaboration with popular footwear brand Crocs, revealing Animal Crossing Crocs, complete with themed Jibbitz. This specially-designed footwear features a green and blue colour scheme, designed to reflect life on a peaceful Animal Crossing island.

On their face, the Crocs feature green grass and trees with various fruits. Around their ankle strap, you can see a bright blue sky, complete with a floating balloon. On the sole of the shoe, you get the blue, crisp waters of the ocean.

‘This new collection features elements inspired by the lush, natural setting from the game,’ Nintendo said in a press release. ‘From the green tone that represents the land to the sole and strap inspired by the sea, see if you can discover all the Animal Crossing moments throughout the design of the shoe.’

Notably, this special Crocs release will come in two sizes, for both kids and adults – so you can match up with your family, if that’s your vibe. It also reflects the audience of Animal Crossing fairly well. While there’s plenty of kids who enjoy the game’s cool, calming vibes, the series also has a strong adult audience, whether through nostalgia, the pandemic-inspired New Horizons fervour, or by the game’s relaxing nature.

Read: The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature review: spread your wings

First look: Animal Crossing x Crocs footwear

Image: Nintendo / Crocs

If you’re keen on these shoes and you really want to elevate your footwear game, you can do so with those aforementioned Jibbitz – aka the little charms you plug into the holes of Crocs. As part of this collaboration, you’ll be able to grab new Jibbitz representing Tom Nook. K.K. Slider, Animal Crossing apple trees, Isabelle, Timmy and Tommy, and a little red-roofed house.

There’s also Jibbitz featuring Mabel, Sable, Label, a clothing icon, a backpack icon, Rosie, Marshal Bunnie, Pascal, Blathers, Celeste, a fossil, and a scallop.

Where to buy the Animal Crossing Crocs and Jibbitz

Those enchanted by Nintendo’s wild Animal Crossing x Crocs collaboration won’t have to wait long to get their hands on these unique shoes and Jibbitz. As announced, they’ll release on 26 August 2025 on the official Crocs online store, as well as at a retail level (in dedicated Crocs stores, and at local stockists).

For the best chance of getting the Animal Crossing Crocs, we’d recommend keeping an eye on the online Crocs store, as this collaboration will likely prove popular, and could sell out on launch. There’s not any particular mention of these shoes being limited, but it’s best to stay alert if you’re keen to grab these ASAP.

In the meantime, you can learn more about the available options on the Nintendo website.