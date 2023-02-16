AIDC Awards 2023: the best in Australian documentaries

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has just announced the nominees for its annual AIDC Awards. Now in its third year, the AIDC Awards celebrates the very best of Australian documentary and factual content, and this year’s nominees are no exception.

The AIDC Awards Presentation is set to take place at Melbourne’s ACMI on 8 March 2023. The AIDC Awards celebrate a range of categories, including Best Feature Documentary, Best Documentary/Factual Series, Best Documentary/Factual Single, Best Audio Documentary, Best Short-Form Documentary and Best Interactive/Immersive Documentary. Each category has a cash prize, ranging from $3000 to $5000, and is generously sponsored by Film Finances, Artisan Post Group, AFTRS and Deakin Motion Lab.

Included in the presentation is the prestigious Stanley Hawes Award. This year’s Stanley Hawes winner is Dr Cathy Henkel, a respected filmmaker and educator whose work has made a significant impact on the industry.

‘The AIDC Awards shine a spotlight on exceptional non-fiction projects from the past year as determined by our incredible AIDC 2023 Awards Jury, made up of a stellar line-up of local and international industry representatives,’ said Natasha Gadd, CEO/Creative Director of AIDC. ‘The outstanding nominees were selected by the Jurors on the merit of their creative treatment of the subject, quality of the storytelling, and integration of craft and technical elements.’

Gadd extended her congratulations to all the nominees across the six categories, thanking the Awards Jurors for their time and consideration in selecting the 2023 awards nominees, as well as the pre-selection committee members. She also expressed enormous gratitude to the AIDC Awards sponsors for their generous cash prizes.

The AIDC Awards Nominees 2023

BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

This award is supported by completion guarantor Film Finances with a $5000 cash prize.

Because We Have Each Other

2022 | Arenamedia

Director: Sari Braithwaite | Producer: Chloe Brugale

Clean (aka The Cleaning Company)

2022 | Walking Fish Productions and Good Thing Productions

Director: Lachlan McLeod | Producers: David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte Wheaton

Franklin

2022 | Rock Island Bend Productions Pty Ltd

Key Creatives: Kasimir Burgess, Oliver Cassidy, Chris Kamen, Annie Venables, Claire Smith, Natasha Pincus

River

2021 | Stranger Than Fiction Films

Key Creatives: Jennifer Peedom, Jo-anne Mcgowan, Joseph Nizeti

Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow

2022 | Enigma Machine in association with the Shark Island Institute

Director/Writer: Philippa Bateman | Producers: Archie Roach (AC), Kate Hodges, Philippa Bateman | Executive Producers: Ian Darling, Emma Donovan

Dan Read, Film Finances CEO, said, ‘AIDC continues to be a highlight of the year for us, offering a platform to engage with and acknowledge the remarkable individuals within the non-fiction community. This year, we are proud to extend our support for documentary filmmakers and are thrilled to present the Best Feature Documentary award at the 2023 AIDC Awards.’

BEST DOCUMENTARY/FACTUAL SERIES NOMINEES

The Australian Wars

2022 | Blackfella Films Pty Ltd

Key Creatives: Rachel Perkins, Darren Dale, Jacob Hickey

Great Southern Landscapes

2022 | Mint Pictures in association with Magdalene Media

Key Creatives: Rachel Griffiths, Dan Goldberg, Adam Kay

Stuff the British Stole

2022 | Wooden Horse, Wildbear Entertainment, Cream Productions

Creator/Writer: Marc Fennell | Series Producer: Kate Pappas | Executive Producers: Richard Finlayson, Kate Harrison, Alan Erson

BEST DOCUMENTARY/FACTUAL SINGLE

This award is supported by post-production company Artisan Post Group with a $5000 cash prize.

Australia Uncovered: Kids Raising Kids

2022 | Only Human Productions, SBS

Producer: Sally Aitken | SBS Head of Factual: Joseph Maxwell | SBS Commissioning Editor: Georgina Davies

I’ll Be Frank

2022 | Studio Dropped

Director/Editor: Aaron Lucas | Producers: Eloise Walker, Christina Schoefisch | Lead Animator: Ed Smith | Director of Photography: Stephen Korytko

Still We Rise

2022 | Tamarind Tree Pictures

Producer: Anna Grieve | Writer/Director: John Harvey | Composer: Leon Rodgers | Editor: Patrick McCabe

Michael Darren, Head of Post Production at APG, said, ‘We are passionate about documentary cinema, and supporting filmmakers and storytellers is really important to us. It’s a privilege for us to be able to support an award that celebrates long-form documentary and we’re proud to be involved.’

BEST AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

This award is supported by AFTRS, with a $3000 cash prize.

Ben Roberts-Smith v the media

2021 | The Guardian

Bloodguilt

2022 | In Films

The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment

2022/2023 | Lockdown Productions, Audible

Researchers/Writers/Producers: Patrick Abboud, Simon Cunich | Audible Director of Original Podcasts: Paul Horan

Jeanie Davison, AFTRS Head of Industry and Alumni Engagement, said, ‘AFTRS is thrilled to be sponsoring the Best Audio Documentary Prize at AIDC. Audio documentaries are an important part of our radio and podcasting education, and offer an impactful way to tell important stories that reach new audiences.’

BEST SHORT-FORM DOCUMENTARY

The Accidental Archivist

2022 | Compass, ABC TV

Producer: Tracey Spring | Editors: Danielle Akayan/Philippa Byers | Executive Producer: Amanda Collinge

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

2022 | Closer Productions

Key Creatives: Maya Newell, Georgie Stone, Sophie Hyde, Lisa Sherrard, Matt Bate

Eden Alone Surpasses Thee

2022 | Tom Chapman Film Pty Ltd

Director: Tom Chapman | DOP: Gabriel Morrison | Music: Finn Clarke | Editor: Geri Docherty

Regenerating Australia

2022 | Regen Studios

Key Creatives: Damon Gameau, Anna Kaplan

BEST INTERACTIVE/IMMERSIVE DOCUMENTARY

This award is supported by research centre Deakin Motion Lab (DML), with a $3000 cash prize.

Beyond the Milky Way

2021 | White Spark Pictures

Writer/Director: Briege Whitehead | Producers: Jess Black, Briege Whitehead

Night Creatures

2022 | Film Camp

Writers/Directors/Animators: Isobel Knowles, Van Sowerwine | Producer: Philippa Campey

Yalinguth

2022 | Storyscape

Key Creatives: Yalinguth Working Group

Stefan Greuter, Director of DML, said, ‘DML is an interdisciplinary research and knowledge community focused on pioneering screen experiences. We are passionate about creative applications of technology, and the AIDC Best Interactive / Immersive Documentary Award recognises outstanding work and encourages new voices and experiences to emerge.’

2023 STANLEY HAWES AWARD

The winner of this year’s lifetime Stanley Hawes Award is documentary filmmaker Dr Cathy Henkel.

Dr Cathy Henkel. Image: Supplied.

Henkel’s award-winning career spans more than 30 years as a documentary producer/director and writer, with credits including The Burning Season, I Told You I Was Ill: Spike Milligan, Rise of the Eco-Warriors and Laura’s Choice. She is the Director of the WA Screen Academy at Edith Cowan University and is an unfailing supporter of emerging documentary talent.

Henkel said, ‘I’m truly honoured to receive this prestigious award. As only the second Western Australian recipient of the award, and someone who worked in Northern NSW for much of my career, I am very pleased that AIDC acknowledges practitioners working outside of the eastern states capital cities. I also see this award as recognition of activist filmmakers and people working independently on passion projects.’

The Stanley Hawes Award was established in 1997 to honour documentary producer and director Stanley Hawes, Producer-in-Chief of the Australian National Film Board and Commonwealth Film Unit from 1946 to 1969 – and recognises the significant support he gave independent filmmakers in the documentary sector. Since its inception, 24 recipients have now been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the documentary and factual sector in the tradition of Stanley Hawes. The recipient receives a $5000 cash prize.

AIDC 2023 takes place at ACMI, Melbourne from 5-8 March 2023.