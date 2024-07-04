ABC’s Four Corners tracks Australian sex tourism fathers in the Philippines

Sex work is big business in the Philippines, but with contraception often not used in the country and abortion illegal, there can be long term consequences.

​Men from overseas – including Australia and New Zealand – are estimated to have fathered tens of thousands of children to sex workers. Most of the children have never been acknowledged and have been raised in poverty.

​Now, thanks to a trailblazing Australian-led project, the children’s DNA is being used to identify their sex-tourist fathers, track them down, and demand child support.

​In a co-production with the UK’s Clover Films, Four Corners meets the children, their mums, and the dad-hunters as they find the missing men and hold them to account.

​Four Corners: Sex Tourism — My Father’s Secret, will air from 8.30pm on 8 July on ABC TV and ABC iview.