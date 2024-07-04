News

ABC’s Four Corners tracks Australian sex tourism fathers in the Philippines

DNA from children in the Philippines is being used to identify their sex-tourist fathers, find them and demand child support. 
4 Jul 2024
ScreenHub staff
Four Corners: Sex Tourism – My Father’s Secret. Image: ABC.

Sex work is big business in the Philippines, but with contraception often not used in the country and abortion illegal, there can be long term consequences.  

​Men from overseas – including Australia and New Zealand – are estimated to have fathered tens of thousands of children to sex workers. Most of the children have never been acknowledged and have been raised in poverty.  

​Now, thanks to a trailblazing Australian-led project, the children’s DNA is being used to identify their sex-tourist fathers, track them down, and demand child support. 

​In a co-production with the UK’s Clover Films, Four Corners meets the children, their mums, and the dad-hunters as they find the missing men and hold them to account. 

Four Corners: Sex Tourism — My Father’s Secret, will air from 8.30pm on 8 July on ABC TV and ABC iview 

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Digital Feature All Screen Documentary
