ABC appoints Toni Skaife to chief role in its content division



TV executive Toni Skaife has been appointed Chief Partnerships and Negotiation Officer for the ABC’s Content division.

​Skaife, the General Manager Content Production and Business Affairs and General Manager Melbourne working across Network 10 and Paramount+, joins a host of executives including Mike Fitzpatrick (Triple M), Ben Latimer (Nova), Susie Jones (Netflix), Rachel Okine (Stan) in the division headed up by former Netflix executive and ABC Chief Content Officer, Chris Oliver-Taylor.

​For the past seven years, Skaife has headed up commercial negotiations, partnerships, and internal productions at Paramount ANZ across its Australian scripted and non-scripted content slate. Prior to that, she led a team of Ten’s content production and business affairs executives.

​Skaife said she was committed to sustaining and growing a diverse and strong Australian production industry. ‘It’s an honour to be joining the ABC and to be offered this brilliant opportunity to work with Chris Oliver-Taylor and the Content team in this newly-created role,’ she said.

‘I have an immense respect for our national broadcaster and the sheer quality and volume of content that is delivered on a daily basis. As an advocate of homegrown talent, stories and content I couldn’t be more excited to commence the next chapter of my career in this way – with a clear strategic objective to expand content partnerships that aim to serve all Australians and to be a part of the very talented Content team at the ABC.’

As the Content division’s Chief Partnerships and Negotiation Officer, Skaife priorities will include driving international partnerships to support new content initiatives, developing rights strategies and leading commercial content deal negotiation locally and abroad.

Skaife starts in her new role at the ABC in May.

​