Elvis, Heartbreak High, and Mystery Road blitz 2022 AACTA Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) has announced the full list of AACTA Award winners, including the public-voted Audience Choice Award winners, following a ceremony on Wednesday night.
Mystery Road: Origin, Heartbreak High, and The Twelve were among the TV winners announced at the awards earlier in the week, and as for film, Elvis was the clear standout, taking home an additional 4 AACTA Awards including the AACTA Award for Best Film, Best Lead Actor in Film, Best Supporting Actress in Film and Best Direction in Film.
Mystery Road: Origin added 3 more AACTA Awards to their tally, winning the AACTA Award for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama presented by Foxtel. Heartbreak High dominated the public voted AACTA Audience Choice Awards winning Best Television Show, Best Actor and Best Actress.
Catherine Martin, as already reported, was honoured for her incredible career, with a moving tribute as she accepted the AACTA Longford Lyell Award. Chris Hemsworth was also celebrated for his outstanding career and impact on the Australian screen industry as he accepted the AACTA Trailblazer Award.
Here is the list of winners from Wednesday’s ceremony:
Individual awards
The Trailblazer Award: Chris Hemsworth
Reg Grundy Award: Rachel Kayrooz; Facing the Fear, and Jayden James & George Harrington; Mr Wolf.
The Longford Lyell Award: Catherine Martin
TV
Best Factual Entertainment Program: Old People’s Home For Teenagers (ABC)
Best Entertainment Program: LEGO Masters Australia (Nine Network)
Best Comedy Program: Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell (ABC)
Best Miniseries: The Twelve (Binge)
Best Drama Series: Mystery Road: Origin (ABC)
Film
Best Supporting Actress in Film: Olivia DeJonge; Elvis
Best Supporting Actor in Film: Sean Harris; The Stranger
Best Lead Actress in Film: Leah Purcell; The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
Best Lead Actor in Film: Austin Butler; Elvis
Best Direction in Film: Baz Luhrmann; Elvis
Best Film: Elvis
Audience choice
Audience Choice Award for Best Film: Elvis
Audience Choice Award for Best TV Series: Heartbreak High
Audience Choice Award for Best Actor: Bryn Chapman Parish; Heartbreak High
Audience Choice Award for Best Actress: Chloe Hayden; Heartbreak High
Audience Choice Award for Best TV Personality: Abbie Chatfield
Audience Choice Award for Best Digital Creator: Kat Clark
Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Program: Women’s Footy (Nine)
Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Commentary Team: 2022 AFL Grand Final (Seven)
Highlights from the Ceremony will be available on Foxtel, Binge, and AACTA TV later this week