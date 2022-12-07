Elvis, Heartbreak High, and Mystery Road blitz 2022 AACTA Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) has announced the full list of AACTA Award winners, including the public-voted Audience Choice Award winners, following a ceremony on Wednesday night.



Mystery Road: Origin, Heartbreak High, and The Twelve were among the TV winners announced at the awards earlier in the week, and as for film, Elvis was the clear standout, taking home an additional 4 AACTA Awards including the AACTA Award for Best Film, Best Lead Actor in Film, Best Supporting Actress in Film and Best Direction in Film.

Mystery Road: Origin added 3 more AACTA Awards to their tally, winning the AACTA Award for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama presented by Foxtel. Heartbreak High dominated the public voted AACTA Audience Choice Awards winning Best Television Show, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Catherine Martin, as already reported, was honoured for her incredible career, with a moving tribute as she accepted the AACTA Longford Lyell Award. Chris Hemsworth was also celebrated for his outstanding career and impact on the Australian screen industry as he accepted the AACTA Trailblazer Award.

The winners from the earlier ceremony can be found here.

Here is the list of winners from Wednesday’s ceremony:

Individual awards

The Trailblazer Award: Chris Hemsworth

Reg Grundy Award: Rachel Kayrooz; Facing the Fear, and Jayden James & George Harrington; Mr Wolf.

The Longford Lyell Award: Catherine Martin

TV

Best Factual Entertainment Program: Old People’s Home For Teenagers (ABC)

Best Entertainment Program: LEGO Masters Australia (Nine Network)

Best Comedy Program: Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell (ABC)

Best Miniseries: The Twelve (Binge)

Best Drama Series: Mystery Road: Origin (ABC)

Film

Best Supporting Actress in Film: Olivia DeJonge; Elvis

Best Supporting Actor in Film: Sean Harris; The Stranger

Best Lead Actress in Film: Leah Purcell; The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Best Lead Actor in Film: Austin Butler; Elvis

Best Direction in Film: Baz Luhrmann; Elvis

Best Film: Elvis

Audience choice

Audience Choice Award for Best Film: Elvis

Audience Choice Award for Best TV Series: Heartbreak High

Audience Choice Award for Best Actor: Bryn Chapman Parish; Heartbreak High

Audience Choice Award for Best Actress: Chloe Hayden; Heartbreak High

Audience Choice Award for Best TV Personality: Abbie Chatfield

Audience Choice Award for Best Digital Creator: Kat Clark

Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Program: Women’s Footy (Nine)

Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Commentary Team: 2022 AFL Grand Final (Seven)

Highlights from the Ceremony will be available on Foxtel, Binge, and AACTA TV later this week