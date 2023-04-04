A new Harry Potter series on HBO? The rumour mill is slytherin

According to Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery may soon be closing a deal for a major streaming series based on JK Rowling’s Harry Potter novels.

As per the website:

Each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books, said the people, who asked not to be identified since the deal hasn’t been announced, suggesting years of fresh fare from the popular stories. Bloomberg

HBO Max, as yet, has refused to comment on the rumours.

If it goes ahead, it’s expected the project will stick close to the source material, rather than being a spin-off, with a production schedule that would carry it through the 2020s.

Warner Bros. is also behind the blockbuster series of films starring Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard, from 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The eight films together took an estimated $7.7 billion at the global box office.

Reviewing the first film in the series in 2001, the late American critic Roger Ebert wrote:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is a red-blooded adventure movie, dripping with atmosphere, filled with the gruesome and the sublime, and surprisingly faithful to the novel. Roger Ebert

It’s thought, if the deal goes through, that Rowling will have creative input to the series, though not as its primary creator or showrunner.

To date, the harry Potter franchise has also led to theme park attractions (Osaka, Japan, and LA and Orlando in the US), the spin-off film Fantastic Beasts film franchise, the hit stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the recent videogame, Hogwarts Legacy.