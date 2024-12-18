A Bluey movie is in the works at Disney

The beloved Australian animated series Bluey is poised to make its feature film debut, with BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announcing a global theatrical release slated for 2027.

As reported in AP News, the film will be CGI animated, and will continue the adventures of Bluey the blue heeler pup, and her family (mum Chilli, dad Bandit, and younger sister Bingo). Series creator Joe Brumm is set to write and direct the project, with the original voice cast (including David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti) reprising their roles.

Brumm expressed his enthusiasm, stating, ‘I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.’

Since its debut on ABC TV in 2018, Bluey has evolved into a global phenomenon, becoming the most-watched series on Disney+ worldwide in 2024. Produced by Brisbane-based Ludo Studio, the show has garnered acclaim for its authentic portrayal of family life, with many settings reflecting the Queensland capital.

Babbling about Bluey

Bluey is an Australian animated preschool television series that premiered on ABC Kids on October 1, 2018. The series centers on Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy. She resides with her father, Bandit; mother, Chilli; and younger sister, Bingo.

Each episode delves into the family’s daily adventures, emphasizing the significance of creativity and play in child development. Bluey’s imaginative games often lead to insightful life lessons, highlighting themes of family bonding, problem-solving, and the joys of growing up.

The series has received numerous accolades, including an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019, and both a Peabody Award and ROse d’Or in 2024, underscoring its excellence in children’s programming. Bluey is also currently nominated for a 2025 AACTA award.

What is the Bluey movie about?

Joe Brumm and the production team have not yet released any plot details, with BBC and Disney also remaining tight-lipped about the feature film’s storyline.

Watch the trailer for the Bluey series.

When will the Bluey movie be out?

Following its theatrical run in 2027, the Bluey movie will be available for streaming on Disney+, with availability on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia.

The transition to a feature-length format marks a significant milestone for the franchise. While the exact date of the film’s release is unknown, we can anticipate further details about opening dates (and the film’s secretive storyline) as production progresses.