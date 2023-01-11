News

2023 Golden Globes wrap-up

The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans win big at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.
11 Jan 2023
Amy Loughlin

All Screen

‘The Fablemans’. Image: Amblin Entertainment.

Share Icon

A bevy of stars from across film, television (and digital) screens took to the red carpet this afternoon (Australian time) for the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans took out the biggest awards of the event, while Australian winners included Cate Blanchett for Tár, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which picked up the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Austin Butler).

Proceedings were helmed by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and for anyone missing the palpable tension created by Ricky Gervais during his infamous tenure as host, fear not – Carmichael made sure not to hold back while taking jabs at the Hollywood elite in the room.

He was quick to address the accusations of racism that have surrounded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in recent years, by opening the ceremony with, ‘Let me tell you why I’m here: I’m here ’cause I’m black.’

He went on to say, ‘I’m not saying they’re a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will.’

Notable moments included a special video appearance from Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who assured the international public that he believes that a Ukrainian victory over Russia is assured, stating, ‘There will be no third World War, it is not a trilogy.’

Ke Huy Quan had multiple people in tears during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All At Once, saying, ‘I started to wonder if that was it…that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than thirty years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again.’

He addressed the directing duo, the Daniels, directly as he said, ‘You have given me more than I could have ever hoped.’

Streaming services dominated across all categories, with HBO Max and Netflix taking 14 nominations each, followed by Hulu with 10 nominations.

List of Golden Globe Winners and Nominees:

Best Picture – Drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water – Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • Elvis – Warner Bros
  • The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures
  • Tár – Focus Features
  • Top Gun Maverick – Paramount Pictures

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

  • Babylon – Paramount Pictures
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once – A24
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix
  • Triangle of Sadness – Neon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár. Image: Universal.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman – The Son
  • Bill Nighy – Living
  • Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

  • Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
  • Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

  • Diego Calva – Babylon
  • Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver – White Noise
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix
  • Inu-Oh – Gkids
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – A24
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Universal Pictures
  • Turning Red – Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. Image: A24.

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

  • Im Westen nichts Neues [All Quiet On The Western Front] (Germany) – Netflix
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – Prime Video
  • Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands) – A24
  • Decision To Leave (South Korea) – MUBI
  • RRR (India) – Variance Films

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt – Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
  • Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
‘The Fabelmans’, directed by Steven Spielberg. Image: Universal Pictures.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

  • Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • ‘Carolina’ – Where The Crawdads Sing – Music by Taylor Swift, Lyrics by Taylor Swift
  • ‘Ciao Papa’ – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Music by Alexandre Desplat, Lyrics by Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro
  • ‘Hold My Hand’ – Top Gun: Maverick – Music by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice, Lyrics by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop
  • ‘Lift Me Up’ – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Lyrics by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
  • ‘Naatu Naatu’ – RRR – Music by MM Keeravani, Lyrics by Chandrabose

Read: Wrap-up: the best films and shows of 2022

Best Television Series – Drama

  • Better Call Saul – AMC+/AMC
  • The Crown – Netflix
  • House Of The Dragon – HBO Max
  • Ozark – Netflix
  • Severance – Apple TV+

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

  • Emma D’arcy – House Of The Dragon
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown
  • Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna – Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

  • Abbott Elementary – ABC
  • The Bear – FX
  • Hacks – HBO Max
  • Only Murders In The Building – Hulu
  • Wednesday – Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Actor performing Elvis on stage
Austin Butler as Elvis. Image: Warner Bros Pictures.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • John Lithgow – The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
  • John Turturro – Severance
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Black Bird – Apple TV+
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix
  • The Dropout – Hulu
  • Pam & Tommy – Hulu
  • The White Lotus – HBO Max

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Taron Egerton – Black Bird
  • Colin Firth – The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield – Under The Banner Of Heaven
  • Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under The Banner Of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

To watch the ceremony in Australia, the Golden Globes are available to stream exclusively on Stan.

