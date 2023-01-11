2023 Golden Globes wrap-up

A bevy of stars from across film, television (and digital) screens took to the red carpet this afternoon (Australian time) for the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans took out the biggest awards of the event, while Australian winners included Cate Blanchett for Tár, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which picked up the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Austin Butler).

Proceedings were helmed by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and for anyone missing the palpable tension created by Ricky Gervais during his infamous tenure as host, fear not – Carmichael made sure not to hold back while taking jabs at the Hollywood elite in the room.

He was quick to address the accusations of racism that have surrounded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in recent years, by opening the ceremony with, ‘Let me tell you why I’m here: I’m here ’cause I’m black.’

He went on to say, ‘I’m not saying they’re a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will.’

Notable moments included a special video appearance from Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who assured the international public that he believes that a Ukrainian victory over Russia is assured, stating, ‘There will be no third World War, it is not a trilogy.’

Ke Huy Quan had multiple people in tears during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All At Once, saying, ‘I started to wonder if that was it…that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than thirty years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again.’

He addressed the directing duo, the Daniels, directly as he said, ‘You have given me more than I could have ever hoped.’

Streaming services dominated across all categories, with HBO Max and Netflix taking 14 nominations each, followed by Hulu with 10 nominations.

List of Golden Globe Winners and Nominees:

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water – Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Elvis – Warner Bros

The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures

Tár – Focus Features

Top Gun Maverick – Paramount Pictures

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

Babylon – Paramount Pictures

The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All At Once – A24

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix

Triangle of Sadness – Neon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár. Image: Universal.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix

Inu-Oh – Gkids

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – A24

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Universal Pictures

Turning Red – Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. Image: A24.

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Im Westen nichts Neues [All Quiet On The Western Front] (Germany) – Netflix

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – Prime Video

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands) – A24

Decision To Leave (South Korea) – MUBI

RRR (India) – Variance Films

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

‘The Fabelmans’, directed by Steven Spielberg. Image: Universal Pictures.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Carolina’ – Where The Crawdads Sing – Music by Taylor Swift, Lyrics by Taylor Swift

‘Ciao Papa’ – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Music by Alexandre Desplat, Lyrics by Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro

‘Hold My Hand’ – Top Gun: Maverick – Music by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice, Lyrics by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop

‘Lift Me Up’ – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Lyrics by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

‘Naatu Naatu’ – RRR – Music by MM Keeravani, Lyrics by Chandrabose

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul – AMC+/AMC

The Crown – Netflix

House Of The Dragon – HBO Max

Ozark – Netflix

Severance – Apple TV+

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’arcy – House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary – ABC

The Bear – FX

Hacks – HBO Max

Only Murders In The Building – Hulu

Wednesday – Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Austin Butler as Elvis. Image: Warner Bros Pictures.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird – Apple TV+

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix

The Dropout – Hulu

Pam & Tommy – Hulu

The White Lotus – HBO Max

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under The Banner Of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under The Banner Of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology, Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

