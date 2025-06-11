Playing Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 feels like a dream. Having a game of this calibre and scope on a Nintendo portable, and having it work so well, speaks to a changing time. Just a few years ago, the original Nintendo Switch was being ridiculed for terrible ports of major AAA titles, like Mortal Kombat 1 and Ark: Survival Evolved. The internet was filled with ridiculous screenshots of uncannily smooth skin, bug eyes, and artifacting.

For that reason, there was some early cynicism about Cyberpunk 2077 launching for Nintendo Switch 2. There were questions about a needed downgrade, and how character models might look. With Cyberpunk 2077 having its own notorious issues on launch, critics had eyes on it, as a potential disaster.

It’s for that reason the quality and smoothness of Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2 is so surprising. To be clear, there are some downgrades here, with the finer details on character models lightly smoothed, and some minor visual glitches here and there. But as a port of one of the most technically complex and demanding games of the early 2020s, this port is very impressive.

Even with character hair looking slightly more noodle-y or fuzzy, character models are overall quite polished, and illuminated by a lovely visual contrast in neon lights and shadow. The opening hours of the game are particularly good-looking, with the lighting in club scenes and darker moments lending that all-important cinematic, dramatic quality to the game.

When Jackie Welles is leaning over you, clutching the game’s plot-changing biochip case in his arms, bleeding out, light and shadow spread across his face, illuminating crags of pain and effort. When you’re tossed out into the desert, and must fight your way back to consciousness, the game emphasises your struggle with tense, screen-shaking kicks, and when you finally escape from being tossed away like refuge, the game’s bright light is stunning.

Graphical downgrades rarely impact enjoyment

Screenshot: ScreenHub

When you’re facing off against mechanical goons, you get every little detail, in your face. The seams of body armour, the sweat dripping off a brow, the folds of flesh and machine. There’s smoke in the background for added grime. There’s neon or fluorescent glow from nearby lights. When you hold up a gun, you can see the finer details of your arm hair, and the stitching of your jumper.

That all this is playing out on the Nintendo Switch 2, in handheld mode, with the console being quiet and barely warm, is completely wild. While the console battery life does suffer for all this detail, lasting around 2 hours while playing Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll have a blast while the sun shines.

For comparison’s sake, I’ve played through Cyberpunk 2077 twice on PlayStation 5. It’s an ultra good-looking game on this particular platform, with all those god rays and crisp textures making it a lush experience. There is an obvious, noticeable downgrade while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2, as mentioned. But I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything by playing it this way.

The difference is negligible, really. Those who want the best graphics and power will likely want to play this game on other consoles, revelling in a richer colour palette, more refined character models, and overall more ambient lighting and smoothness. You will also get more dynamic crowd scenes, crisper shadows, and faster load-in as you’re driving, if we’re nitpicking.

But I’m perfectly happy playing this game again on the Switch 2, with its complete sleekness and effortless performance outweighing any concerns about characters looking slightly less pretty (Evelyn Parker’s fringe is a bit rattier, and Judy’s hair more stringy, for example).

Cyberpunk 2077 gets a handful of new features on Switch 2

Screenshot: ScreenHub

Beyond light visual changes to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to Nintendo Switch 2 in sleek fashion, this port also includes some other unique features for the console. Using the new mouse mode, you can roam Night City with hands-on aim. You can also play the game with motion controls. Personally, I preferred to play in regular handheld mode, for ease of use and due to the twitchiness of these new features – but all controls are serviceable enough.

On Nintendo Switch 2, you can also play with the game’s settings, selecting performance or quality in delivery, and turning on or off features like motion blur. To get the best out of Cyberpunk 2077, I do think you’ll want to turn off that motion blur, as it can be distracting and make textures look muddy, but you can select any mode or setting you vibe with.

I wasn’t sure what to expect with Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch. Having played the original, pre-patched version of the game, I was anticipating some elements of trouble, or at the very least, severe graphical downgrades that would impact my personal enjoyment. To my delight, I got nothing of the sort. This really is an excellent port, and one that reveals just how much better and more robust the Nintendo Switch 2 is, compared to its predecessor. It’s a great sign for the future, too.

Third-party developers should be encouraged by this port, knowing the Switch 2 really is capable of handling massive AAA adventures, with only some caveats needed to deliver a good-looking, good feeling experience for players.

Four-and-a-half stars: ★★★★½

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

Release Date: 5 June 2025