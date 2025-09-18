The Wolf Among Us 2’s status is a mystery, even to its writers

Over the last few year, there have been many, many questions about what’s going on with The Wolf Among Us 2. Initially announced in 2017, then cancelled, then resurrected as part of a new Telltale Games, news around the upcoming title has been incredibly slow to arrive.

The resurrected game missed its initial 2023 launch window, then missed 2024, as well. In October of that year, developer Telltale Games insisted it remained in development, telling Eurogamer, ‘Development on The Wolf Among Us 2 continues and we’re excited to share more about the game with Telltale fans and our community when the time is right.’ But 2025 is nearly over, and there have been no further updates provided.

In addition, a new interview from co-development studio AdHoc has poured cold water on any tangible updates. While AdHoc wrote on the game alongside Telltale Games, it appears it no longer has anything to do with the project – and it doesn’t know what’s going on, either.

‘We wrote a season, Season Two,’ Nick Herman, co-founder of AdHoc Studio recently told Eurogamer. ‘We think it’s better than Season One – and we were on Season One. And yeah, we’re really proud of it. We were doing tests. We were in cinematics and animation and stuff. And then basically they needed more time.’

‘We weren’t running the project. It was Telltale we were doing it in partnership with. And we couldn’t wait around and do nothing, so we had to move on to Dispatch to keep the studio moving, and they needed to go their own way.’

Per Herman, the AdHoc team is ‘looking forward’ to seeing what Telltale Games has done with The Wolf Among Us 2, although they don’t know how much of their version of the script is going to make it into the final game. AdHoc is now hands-off, and the project remains solely in the hands of Telltale Games – which has notably faced a range of challenges over the last few years, including a significant amount of layoffs.

Is The Wolf Among Us 2 still in development?

For now, it appears The Wolf Among Us is technically still in development – at least, as of October 2024 – but with no further updates publicly announced, the game’s status remains in doubt. With AdHoc Studio no longer involved (and focussed solely on upcoming game Dispatch) it does appear there are significantly fewer team members working on the project, and this may account for its seeming disappearance.

At this stage, it’s best to stay tuned for more, in whatever form that takes. The reality may be that The Wolf Among Us 2 remains in stasis for some time. Grimly, there’s still the possibility that it’s cancelled for a second time, given the resource constraints that it’s reportedly facing. Telltale Games has promised more news when the time is right, but for now, it’s unclear when exactly that will be.

Just weeks ahead of the launch of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, publisher Paradox Interactive has confirmed major changes, inspired by player feedback. When the game was initially dated for release, the publisher had announced two of its primary clans – Lasombra and Toreador – would be paid DLC content, separate from the base game. If players wanted to embody a vampire in either of these clans, they would’ve been required to pay an additional USD $21.99, or purchase the game’s USD $89.99 Premium Edition. The move caused widespread frustration, particularly given the Lasombra and Toreador are incredibly popular clans.

