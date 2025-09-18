Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gets major launch shakeup

Just weeks ahead of the launch of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, publisher Paradox Interactive has confirmed major changes, inspired by player feedback. When the game was initially dated for release, the publisher had announced two of its primary clans – Lasombra and Toreador – would be paid DLC content, separate from the base game. If players wanted to embody a vampire in either of these clans, they would’ve been required to pay an additional USD $21.99, or purchase the game’s USD $89.99 Premium Edition.

The move caused widespread frustration, particularly given the Lasombra and Toreador are incredibly popular clans. It was perceived that Paradox Interactive was attempting to force players to pay more for the upcoming game’s full features, perhaps as a means to cover the large development cost of the long-gestating game.

At the very least, after weeks of loud complaints and criticism across social media, Paradox Interactive has now confirmed it’s listening to the game’s audience, and the Lasombra and Toreador clans will now be included alongside the base game, for free.

‘Thanks to our community for the frank feedback on Bloodlines 2 and the Premium Edition. That feedback made it clear: Lasombra and Toreador belong in the base game, so that is what we are doing,’ Marco Behrmann, executive producer of Bloodlines 2 and White Wolf executive vice president said (via IGN).

In addition to announcing this change, the team has also confirmed the game will now get an expansion pass instead, with this introducing two story packs, and a cosmetic bundle.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Expansion Pass

Image: The Chinese Room / Paradox Interactive

As shared, the two story packs will be centred on a ‘key Camarilla character’ from your journey: the first focusses on Sheriff Benny, and the second focusses on Primogen Ysabella.

‘These packs deepen Phyre’s story and reveal Seattle’s World of Darkness through their eyes, offering fresh insights into their motivations and new angles on the city’s hidden power struggles,’ the official description reads.

The first story pack is dated for Q2 2026, and the second will follow in Q3 2026. As shared by Berhmann, there was a ‘quick turnaround’ involved in the creation of concepts for the post-launch story packs, which explains their relatively late launch plans.

For now, it appears to be a fair compromise that directly addresses fan feedback. All players will now have access to more clans when Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 launches, and those keen to dive deeper into the story will also be able to purchase new story packs for more.

As previously announced, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 launches for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on 21 October 2025.

