PlayStation: State of Play returns on 24 September

PlayStation has announced the return of its State of Play showcase, with the latest iteration arriving very shortly, on 24 September 2025 (ET/PT). It follows on from the recent 007: First Light-starring State of Play, which revealed more about this upcoming adaptation from IO Interactive.

Per PlayStation, the latest showcase will be a 35-minute presentation all up, with at least five minutes of this being new gameplay for Saros, Housemarque’s upcoming sci-fi action game starring Rahul Kohli.

As previously revealed, this game is set ‘on the lost off-world colony of Carcosa during an ominous eclipse.’ You pay as Kohli’s Arjun Devraj, who is a ‘powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for.’ Based on the early description, it appears there’s roguelite elements here – you’ll be dying over and over, and face a ‘changed world’ each time. The mystery of Devraj’s conundrum will be explored as the world of Saros unfolds.

In addition to revealing more about this game, PlayStation has promised ‘new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles.’ We expect this will be a fairly significant State of Play, given the description, likely including updates on announced games, and some new ones.

Early speculation is that Marvel’s Wolverine, the next title from Insomniac Games, might make an appearance of sorts – and given there’ll be news from ‘some’ PlayStation Studios teams, it’s a possibility. There’s also been whispers of Insomniac’s Venom, and other potential reveals.

At this stage, it’s best not to listen too closely to this speculation. Stay patient, hope for the best, and keep an open mind about everything that could be announced.

How to watch PlayStation’s latest State of Play showcase

Those keen to tune in for PlayStation’s latest State of Play showcase will be able to dive in at the following times, around the world:

Australia – 7:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 am AWST

– 7:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 am AWST New Zealand – 9:00 am NZST (25 September)

– 9:00 am NZST (25 September) United States – 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (24 September)

– 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (24 September) United Kingdom – 10:00 pm BST | 11:00 pm CEST (24 September)

As usual, the show will air live on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, with news rolling out on social media following each announcement. To stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the show, keep an eye on ScreenHub.

