The Dungeon Experience launches in 2026, published by Devolver Digital

Bone Assembly’s The Dungeon Experience has officially been picked up for publishing by Devolver Digital, becoming the latest Australian-made game to join the company’s ever-evolving roster. For those unfamiliar, it’s certainly a game worth keeping an eye on, particularly as it’s now set to launch sometime in 2026.

In The Dungeon Experience, you face off with a ‘low-level’ mudcrab who wants to make you rich. Of course, what the game is really about is traipsing through a unique escape room-like cardboard dungeon built by the crab, and populated by all sorts of weird, wonderful beings.

Here’s the official description, per Bone Assembly: ‘Bone Assembly and Devolver Digital are vibrating with pride to announce The Dungeon Experience, a comedy first-person adventure about a low-level mudcrab chasing his dream of helping you experience the true bliss of Financial Freedom*.’

‘This lowly crab started life as a humble crustacean scraping by at the bottom of the food chain, a low-level RPG monster, but now – thanks to determination, optimism, and a modest investment in crab-scented essential oil candles – he’s the proud owner of a fully featured, highly desirable dungeon, now confirmed to have asbestos all removed.’

The Dungeon Experience – Devolver Digital Announce Trailer

Here at ScreenHub, we’ve had the privilege of playing through a few early versions of The Dungeon Experience – the game has been in development for quite some time – and it’s fair to say players are in for a treat, and it’s no surprise that Devolver Digital has taken notice.

This is a quirky, esoteric sort of game buoyed by the sharp humour of Bone Assembly. Jokes are incredibly difficult to write well, but The Dungeon Experience, even in its demo form, had some of the best, laugh-out-loud moments in any game we’ve ever played. It’s slapstick and silly, and the humour won’t be for everyone, but that’s true of the best comedy.

Whether you’re spending your time in The Dungeon Experience fighting against cardboard goblins buoyed by drones, or experiencing the high lows of mudcrab dreams, the game is shaping up to a wild and wonderful little joy.

Devolver Digital, as a publisher, tends to seek out those weirder, wilder sort of games – look to Anger Foot, Cult of the Lamb (another Aussie-made game), or Baby Steps for recent examples – so the pairing of developer and publisher feels absolutely perfect. They say you should find someone to ‘match your freak,’ and that feels very apt here.

Those keen for another quirky, Aussie-made adventure should keep an eye on The Dungeon Experience as Bone Assembly continues development. As announced, with Devolver Digital on board, the game is speeding towards release for PC in 2026.

