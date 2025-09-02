007 First Light to be fully revealed in new PlayStation State of Play

IO Interactive’s 007 First Light is set to get a full reveal during a new deep dive PlayStation State of Play showcase on 3 September 2025. As announced, this will feature 30 minutes of gameplay spotlighting James Bond’s first mission with MI6, and likely answer many questions about what to expect, as well as how the game has been inspired by IO’s Hitman series.

Per IO, the gameplay segment will feature ‘everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts.’ The game’s development team will also be around to chat through the mission, and share insights about direction and intention.

This showcase will be the biggest glimpse we’ve had of 007 First Light so far. While we did get a fresh trailer back in June, revealing this iteration of James Bond, and a look at some of his missions, there’s still plenty of questions lingering.

What we know about 007 First Light so far

To date, IO Interactive has confirmed a range of tidbits about the upcoming game, painting a layered picture of the adventure. The first thing we learned is that 007 First Light will be a prequel, telling the story of how James Bond got his double-O status.

‘This is Bond as you’ve never seen him before – the youngest Bond fans have ever met,’ IO Interactive announced at the time. ‘ In 007 First Light, at only 26 years old, he isn’t the fully fledged 007 you know from the tux-and-martini days but a man with sharp instincts, sometimes reckless, who is still learning when to fight, when to bluff, and when to disappear into the shadows.’

The plot picks up with Bond as a Navy air crewman, when an ‘audacious act of bravery’ leads him to MI6’s spy program. As he advances in this training, he’ll take on a range of missions, meet franchise stalwarts like M, Q, and Moneypenny, and harness new skills, to become a weapon for MI6.

IO Interactive’s Hitman has seemingly served as significant inspiration for this take on James Bond, with some of this franchise’s key systems and storytelling style being adapted – although it’s worth noting that with a more involved story and elements like car chase sequences, it looks like a significant evolution.

How to watch the 007 First Light Playstation State of Play

To learn more about 007 First Light, you’ll need to tune into the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels at the following times:

Australia – 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (4 September)

– 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (4 September) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZST (4 September)

– 6:00 am NZST (4 September) United States – 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET (3 September)

– 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET (3 September) United Kingdom – 7:00 pm BST | 8:00 pm CEST (3 September)

As previously announced, 007 First Light is set to launch sometime in 2026. We’re likely to hear more during the PlayStation State of Play, so stay tuned for additional news.

