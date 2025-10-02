Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) 2025 celebration now live on Steam

The annual Steam celebration for Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) has kick off, with a dedicated store page now highlighting new and upcoming Australian-made games to the world.

As curated by the Victorian State Government, Double Jump Communications, the MIGW team, and Marc-O-Matic, the page is a teaser for what’s to come from a variety of Australian game developers. There’s also a bunch of newly-released games on sale, for those keen to get the MIGW celebrations started early.

While anyone can host events on Steam, these dedicated hubs provide a welcome visibility for all gamers, with specially curated collections allowing for greater discovery. On the newly-launched MIGW 2025 page, not only can you see the ample scope of Australian game development, you can also learn about the latest news from Australian video game creators, as well as curate your own wishlist from upcoming games.

Malys, which recently exited early access, is a major featured title. You can also learn about the latest updates for Mars First Logistics, which exited early access in recent weeks, Chained Beasts, Macabre, and more.

MIGW 2025 Steam celebration: Demo highlights

Plenty of the games featured have demos, some of which will also be at PAX Aus 2025 and/or SXSW Sydney 2025, giving you a head start on your travels through the latest Aussie-made games. Make time for the following:

The Last Werewolf (Unnatural Freaks) – ‘A story-driven interactive narrative follows Lachie, a young woman grappling with her newfound werewolf identity. Navigate her journey of self-discovery across three mysterious locations as she searches for answers about who, and what, she is.’

Tavern Keeper (Greenheart Games) – ‘A cosy-chaotic management sim, featuring a powerful decoration sandbox and a magical storybook RPG!’

Dogpile (Studio Folly, Toot Games, Foot) – ‘A roguelike deck builder about merging cute dogs into bigger dogs. Play dogs, get money, customise your dogs with special Traits, refine your deck, PLAY MORE DOGS! DOGS!’

Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off (Sbug Games) – ‘You’re a tiny pill-bug in a big world! Roll, zip, and slam your way through the gorgeous landscapes of the Australian bush, unite your fellow bugs, and fight back the greedy Fire Ant Conglomerate!’

Call of the Golden Valley (O’Saurus Studios) – ‘Your friend is missing in the Australian outback and you must find her. Search the Internet for clues, solve mysterious puzzles and uncover the conspiracy of the vanishing hikers of Golden Valley.’

Of course, you can also pick up an array of released games on sale, including the excellent, multi-award-nominated The Drifter, the cosy and relaxing Cast n Chill, or the stylish strategy shooter Void Bastards.

The entire MIGW 2025 event page is worth exploring, so make time to check it out while it’s live on Steam. There’s not long to go before MIGW returns for another year, and this celebration is the perfect way to ring in the festivities.

The finalists for the 2025 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) have been announced, with an array of newly-released Australian games getting nods across the board. Leading the charge with six nominations is Powerhoof’s The Drifter, and many other games including Mars First Logistics, Shattered, and PROXIMATE have also received nods in multiple categories.



With games charting far-off worlds, and some more familiar, the nominees are an eclectic bunch that reveal the breadth and talent of game developers working in Australia. From musical rhythm games to mystery adventures, there’s plenty of cool, innovative titles in the lot. ‘Again we are in awe of the creativity and diversity of games that were submitted for consideration to the 2025 AGDAs,’ Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA said in a press release.

