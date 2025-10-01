Summerfall’s Malys set to exit early access on 24 October

Summerfall Studios has confirmed its demonic roguelite deckbuilder Malys will exit early access on 24 October 2025 at 10:00 am AEDT. From this date, players will be able to dive in to experience the game as nearest to its full creative vision as possible, with integrated feedback encompassing a wide array of tweaks since launch.

Over the last few months, Summerfall Studios has been hard at work introducing an array of new features for the game, including a new region, new demons (lesser and greater), new cards and card abilities, and new allies to shake up rounds of battle. Of course, as with all early access projects, the team has also been working on adjustments for power levels to ensure fairness in battle, as well as tweaked UI and UX elements, while addressing various bugs.

Malys‘ 1.0 launch will feature additional elements inspired by player feedback, improving on its overall journey, the impact players have in demonic battles, and so much more. If you’ve been holding off on Malys, this is your encouragement to jump in either ahead of 1.0 release, or to align with that full release on 24 October.

During its early access period, ScreenHub got the chance to jump in, and we were delighted by its spooky antics.

From our preview: ‘Playing many, many rounds of the game over the last week, it’s become clear Malys has a bright and creative approach to deck-building, and exploring the world of the supernatural. In its Kickstarter, Summerfall Studios identified inspiration from Constantine (2005), and as a self-described stan of this particular series (moreso the comics), it’s fair to say this is the nearest pop cultural touchpoint.’



‘In the game, you play as a former priest turned exorcist named Noah who must wield his knowledge of the arcane arts to save a city from demonic corruption. I was constantly thinking of Constantine: City of Demons, the five-issue comic miniseries from Si Spencer and Sean Murphy, as this plot unfolded. Against the backdrop of a city teeming with demons, you must venture through an array of spaces, identifying demons and then expelling them in tense turn-based combat.’



‘Most of the nodes in the game’s explorable city lead into a fight of some form. Sometimes, it’s a battle against a lesser demon where you can rest on your laurels. Sometimes, you’ll go into combat against a towering and bloody higher demon, which requires plenty more planning. Battles in Malys are where the game really shines.’

Malys – Early access trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

While Malys failed to hit its Kickstarter goal to fully realise the game as Summerfall Studios initially intended, the retooled version remains sharp, stylistically gorgeous, and entirely unique. With a lush black, red, purple, and yellow colour scheme of high contrast, it’s a visual standout that calls to mind its comic book inspirations.

The game’s cleverness extends to its combat design. Here, you’re wielding cards to fight back against demons, with layers of strategy baked into your choices. You must expend resources to play certain cards, and those resources are limited – so it becomes all about strategising and planning when best to spend, and when to hold back.

We expect, with the game’s incoming 1.0 release, there will be ample new ways to strategise as you’re facing off with all sorts of hungry demons, adding flavour and style to the game.

Those keen to experience this for themselves won’t have to wait long. As confirmed by Summerfall Studios, Malys will release into 1.0 form on 24 October 2025. Stay tuned for more on this game.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.