ACMI to host talk from Celeste developers during MIGW 2025

ACMI has announced a special talk with Celeste developers Maddy Thorson and Noel Berry, set to take place on 6 October 2025, during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW). As announced, Thorson and Berry will be on board to discuss the making of the beloved game, as well as its importance to LGBTQIA+ representation in the games scene.

Notably while Celeste was crafted with an ultra-small team, its impact has been massive. It achieved widespread acclaim on launch for its deep narrative and its focus on the deep, relatable themes of dealing with depression, anxiety, and self-doubt. As noted by ACMI, it swiftly became an important game for LGBTQIA+ and particularly trans players, with subtle and meaningful connections between protagonist Madeline’s journey, and that of the trans community.

These links, and the game’s legacy, will be a focus of the upcoming talk between Thorson and Berry, with audiences able to gain deeper insight into the inner workings of Celeste, and perhaps even what’s next for both developers.

Celeste: In Conversation – What to expect

Here’s the official event description, per ACMI: ‘In this exclusive Australian event hear from the two creative minds behind Celeste, Maddy Thorson and Noel Berry. Join them as they discuss stories from throughout the game’s development, explore their creative practice and reflect on over a decade working as an internationally recognised indie developer with in the video game industry.’

Thorson and Berry’s talk is, of course, just one more unique moving part of this year’s MIGW activities. Across the entire week, game professionals and fans will gather together for a range of celebrations, from the annual PAX Aus, to the returning Big Games Night Out.

Each year, MIGW aims to provide opportunities to learn more about video games, from all angles. It’s a chance for developers to learn more about the wider industry, and evolve existing skills. It’s also a chance for players to gain a greater understanding overall, to hear from industry talents about their game-making journey, and to connect with like-minded peers.

Those keen to attend ACMI’s newly-announced talk with Celeste‘s Maddy Thorson and Noel Berry can now purchase tickets, and learn more, on the ACMI website.

