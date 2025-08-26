Big Games Night Out returns to Melbourne this October

Big Games Night Out will officially return as part of Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) 2025, on 9 October, with this year’s show set to feature major game exhibits, immersive shows, opportunities for tabletop adventuring, and even a space for young gamers.

The centrepiece of the show will be the Electric Arcadia exhibit, designed by Callum Preston and Louie Roots, which will ‘transport fans to the classic era of the 80s and 90s and highlight the enduring impact games culture has on our lives.’ It’s described as a tribute to Amusement Plaza, and will allow visitors to immersive themselves in gaming history.

Indiginerd is also on board with a special 80s-themed Dungeons & Dragons one-shot adventure inspired by Stranger Things. Visitors will be able to take part directly, and there’s also an immersive photo opportunity attached.

Per the Big Games Night Out team, tabletop games will be a major focus, with life-sized playable games available, as well as a special Games Market. The intention here is to remind everyone of ‘the power of tabletop games to foster connection in the digital age.’

For the first time, Big Games Night Out will also have dedicated activities for young players, with ‘Little Games Night Out’ offering a space for dress up, face painting, and partying.

Beyond all of this, visitors can expect a cosplay parade, late-night access to the Game Worlds exhibit featuring Hollow Knight: Silksong, The Sims, The Elder Scrolls, and more, free-to-play game zones, roving performances, an interactive dance battle, a ‘car boot cardcade’ and more.

‘Big Games Night Out is a celebration of Victoria’s vibrant games scene, which is more than just entertainment – our local games industry is among the best in the world, creating jobs and fostering the next generation of talent,’ Colin Brooks, Minister for Creative Industries, said in a press release.

Katrina Sedgwick, Director and CEO of Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation, added: ‘Big Games Night Out at Fed Square showcases the strength, talent and diversity of Victoria’s world-class games industry – where creativity, technology and culture collide. It’s a chance for seasoned and budding gamers, family and friends to come together and experience the human side of games development: the storytelling, the artistry, and the sheer fun of play.’

The full lineup for the upcoming show will be released in September. In the meantime, you can learn more about Big Games Night Out on the event’s website. As in past years, Big Games Night Out 2025 will take place in and around Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia.

Also on ScreenHub: ACMI’s Game Worlds will feature The Elder Scrolls Online, FFXIV, and more



The Elder Scrolls Online, Final Fantasy XIV, Minecraft, SimCity, and Stardew Valley have been announced to feature in ACMI’s upcoming Game Worlds exhibition in Melbourne, Australia, alongside a host of other significant and historical games. All titles will be on show with behind-the-scenes looks at development, and the creation of their unique game worlds.



Joining these blockbuster titles are: Terra Nil (Free Lives), Guardian Maia (Metia Interactive), Celeste (Maddy Makes Games), The Sentinel (Geoff Crammond/Firebird), DOOM 1993 (id Software), Team Fortress (Valve), Maze War (Greg Thompson and Dave Lebling), Colossal Cave Adventure (William Crowther), and Zork (Infocom).



A number of Australian developers have now also been announced for the show, including Sbug Games, which will show off Isopod. 2pt Interactive (Heavenly Bodies) will show off new playable prototypes for in-development projects. Melbourne House, the historic studio which eventually became Beam Software, then Krome Studios Melbourne, will also be represented in The Hobbit, which is one of the first major games ever produced in Australia.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.