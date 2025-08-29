High Score 2025: New speakers for MIGW program revealed

A range of new speakers for High Score 2025 have been revealed, with local and international game audio experts set to reveal more about their practices across the educational two-day program. As previously announced, this year’s event will take place on 4-5 October 2025 at ACMI in Melbourne, Australia, as part of Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW), and it will serve as a hub to bring together game composers, sound designers, developers, and audio professionals.

This year’s theme is Turn Up The Volume, and that means celebrating music, sound, and audio in all forms, with a particular focus on its importance for gameplay and narrative, and how it can reshape games, while creating strong emotional connection with players.

Pete Ward of MachineGames (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle) will appear at High Score 2025

There’s an array of talks now locked in with that core focus, including a headline presentation from Pete Ward of MachineGames, who will discuss work on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and ‘how the iconic score and sounds of Indiana Jones were reimagined’ with a focus on cinematic immersion in gameplay.

Michael Allen, who penned the score for League of Geeks’ Solium Infernum, will also be delivering a talk about his creative journey, and how it’s evolved over the years. Notably, Allen has been contributing music to games, film, and TV for two decades now.

Attendees will also hear from the following talent:

Sarah Wolfe will share ‘how she blends hyperpop with genre innovation in Don’t Stop Girlypop! (Funny Fintan Softworks) and Mystiques: Haunted Antiques (Lemonade Games).’

will share ‘how she blends hyperpop with genre innovation in Don’t Stop Girlypop! (Funny Fintan Softworks) and Mystiques: Haunted Antiques (Lemonade Games).’ Spoonful of Wonder (Copycat) will reveal ‘how voice performance enhances emotional depth, with practical tips on casting, directing and studio workflows.’

(Copycat) will reveal ‘how voice performance enhances emotional depth, with practical tips on casting, directing and studio workflows.’ Gordon McGladdery (A Shell in the Pit) will host a practical session on contracts, licensing, tax, funding, the Digital Games Tax Offset, and AI’s impact on game audio.

In addition, High Score attendees will also learn about ‘how FMOD-powered soundscapes elevate storytelling in standout indie titles Cozy Caravan (5 Lives Studios) and Call of the Golden Valley (O’Saurus Studios).’

For now, that’s every speaker announced, but we do anticipate more names will be added in the weeks to come, rounding out the lineup for this year’s show. As made clear by organisers, there are plans for High Score 2025 to be bigger and more comprehensive than its predecessor, with a focus on highlighting the value of game audio to every part of the game development journey.

‘This year, we’re amplifying voices across the industry – from global leaders to emerging talent,’ High Score 2025 curator Amy NcNickle said in a press release. ‘Game audio is powerful, emotional and technical – High Score is where those worlds come together.’

Colin Brooks, Victorian Minister for Creative Industries added: ‘Victoria leads the way when it comes to Australia’s games industry. High Score celebrates the creativity, technology and people shaping the future of interactive sound, highlighting the importance of this sector, which drives jobs and the economy.’

Those keen to attend High Score 2025 can book tickets, and learn more, on the ACMI website.

