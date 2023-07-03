News

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Robots, Wham!, Duck and Goose and The Horror of Dolores Roach are all new to streaming this week.
3 Jul 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. Image: Disney+

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Wham! Image: Netflix.

Wham! (5 July)

Netflix documentary from the director of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as Wham. set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that.

Read: Cheat sheet: WHAM! on Netflix

The Outlaws (7 July)

A straight-laced bank manager is about to marry the love of his life in this meet-the-parents comedy with a heist film twist. When his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach. Image: Prime Video

Robots (7 July)

In this sci-fi rom-com starring Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall, a womaniser runs into a gold digger. They both own physically identical robots, and when they both send their doubles on the date, neither of them expected their mechanical clones to fall in love and ditch their masters.

The Horror of Dolores Roach (7 July)

A woman tries to rebuild her life as a masseuse, only for an unexpected incident to put that all into jeopardy, in this Blumhouse series.

Disney+

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. Image: Disney+

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (5 July)

This anthology series brings together a new wave of animation stars to tell tales rooted in Africa’s future—inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures.

Apple TV+

Duck and Goose. Image: Apple TV+

Duck and Goose (7 July)

Feathered friends Duck and Goose couldn’t be more different, but in this preschool show, they learn how to bring out the best in one another. Based on books by Tad Hills.

DocPlay

The Lost City of Melbourne. Image: DocPlay

The Lost City of Melbourne (6 July)

The attempted ‘modernisation’ of Melbourne in the 1950s destroyed much of the city, including its elegant cinemas and picture palaces. This Melbourne-made documentary brings them back to life, using a treasure trove of rare and stunning film archive from the NFSA and photography from the likes of Mark Strizic & Wolfgang Sievers.

Read: The Lost City of Melbourne documents demolished ‘ghost cinemas’

Read: Cheat sheet: The Lost City of Melbourne

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

