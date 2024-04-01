Village Cinemas: new this week (1-7 April)

Your guide to everything new in Village Cinemas this week (1-7 April).

4 April

Before Dawn

Synopsis: The journey of fictional WA outback kid Jim Collins and his battalion on the Western Front. Based on authentic war diaries

Director: Jordan Prince-Wright

Cast: Travis Jeffery, Miles Pollard

Classification: CTC ( check the classification closer to the release date)

Runtime: 1h 35m

Monkey Man

Synopsis: Dev Patel directs and stars in this action film about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

Classification: MA

Runtime: 2h 3m

Origin

Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal scope of her project, she finds beauty and bravery while crafting one of the defining American books of all time.

Director: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal

Classification: M

Runtime: 2h 20m

Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel

Synopsis: Not trusted to lead the flock of storks home to the north, Richard decides to go on his own in this family adventure.

Director: Benjamin Quabeck, Mette Tange

Cast: Dulcie Smart, Jay Myers

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 25m

The First Omen

Synopsis: When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Director: Arkasha Stevenson

Cast: Bill Nighy, Nell Tiger Free

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1hr 59m

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Synopsis: A young boy in San Francisco meets a talking tiger named Mr. Hu and discovers he is the latest in a long line of guardians who protect an ancient phoenix from evil-doers.

Director: Raman Hui, Yong Duk Jhun, Paul Watling

Cast: Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1hr 24m

