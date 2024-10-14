The best 9 new shows streaming this week

Best 9 new shows streaming

1. Shrinking – Season 2 – 16 Oct (Apple TV+)

Shrinking Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. Best 9 new shows.

Series. This series follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Watch the trailer.

2. Thou Shalt Not Steal – 17 Oct (Stan)

Though Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan. Best 9 new shows .

Series. Robyn, a delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way.

Hot on their heels are Maxine, a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert, a fraudulent preacher. Starring Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Miranda Otto and Noah Taylor. Watch the trailer.

3. The Office – 18 Oct (Prime Video)

The Office. Image: Prime Video. Best 9 new shows.

Series. Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.

ScreenHub: The Office Australia could be great – if it gets our humour right

The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them. Starring Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Josh Thomson. Watch the trailer.

4. Passenger – 18 Oct (BritBox)

Passenger. Image: SISTER/ All3Media/ BritBox. Best 9 new shows.

Series. A mystery about a string of curious crimes. In the small Northern town of Chadder Vale, Former Police Detective Riya Ajunwa investigates a series of strange crimes that have townsfolk reeling, starting with a local girl who mysteriously disappears for 24 hours. Starring Wunmi Mosaku, David Threlfall, Rowan Robinson and Barry Sloane. Two episodes weekly. Read more about this BritBox show and watch the trailer on ScreenHub.

5. Hysteria! – Season 1 – 18 Oct (Binge)

Hysteria. Image: Binge. Best 9 new shows.

Series. When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realise they can capitalise on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. Starring Jessica Treska and Julia Bowen. Watch the trailer.

6. Rivals – 18 Oct (Disney+)

Rivals. Image: Disney+. Best 9 new shows.

Series. Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, Rivals dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. Based on the celebrated novel by Jilly Cooper, the series follows ex-Olympian and incorrigible rake, Rupert Campbell-Black, in his long-standing feud with the controller of Corinium Television, Tony Baddingham. Loyalties are tested as the two enter a bidding war for TV rights with host Declan O’Hara, who is caught in the crossfire.

Takeover plans are disrupted by a blossoming romance between the womanising Rupert and Declan’s daughter, Taggie O’Hara, creating a love triangle with Tony’s right-hand woman, the brilliant American producer Cameron Cook. Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Claire Rushbrook. Watch the trailer.

7. So Long, Marianne – 19 Oct (SBS On Demand)

So Long, Marianne. Image: Best 9 new shows.

Series. So Long, Marianne tells the legendary love story of Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen, who inspired the titular song. Their story crosses the world, from Norway to Greece, New York and Montreal, with the majority of the series filmed on the picturesque Greek island of Hydra where they lived during the 1960s.

There, they joined legendary Australian novelists Charmian Clift and her husband George Johnston, the matriarch and patriarch of a bohemian group of writers, artists, poets, and outcasts who were exploring a new world of free love, drugs, and artistic freedom, but also experiencing the rivalries and jealousy that accompanied their intense, interwoven lives.

Staring Alex Wolff as Leonard, with Thea Sofie Loch Næss playing Marianne. Joining them are Anna Torv, Noah Taylor and Peter Stormare. Watch the trailer.

8. Fisk – Season 3 – 20 Oct (ScreenHub)

Fisk Season 3. Image: ABC iview. Best 9 new shows.

Series. Now that Helen is a name partner, the stakes are much higher when things go haywire at Gruber & Fisk. When Ray is distracted by love and Roz suffers a crisis of confidence, Helen must step up and right the ship. Starring Kitty Flanagan. Read more on ScreenHub.

9. Plum – 20 Oct (ABC iview)

Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell in Plum. Image: ABC. Best 9 new shows.

Series. Football hero Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum is diagnosed with a brain disorder. But hiding the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife cares too much, and your son realises the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame. Starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell. Read more on ScreenHub.