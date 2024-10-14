The best 3 new films streaming this week

Best 3 new films streaming

Late Night with the Devil – 18 Oct (Netflix)

Late Night with the Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment/ Netflix. Best 3 new films.

Horror film (2023). As per ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘In Late Night with the Devil, the latest gooper-spooker from the brotherly directorial duo behind 100 Bloody Acres, Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Dastmalchian depicts smooth-talker Jack Delroy. Not unlike the States’ import to Australia, Don Lane, Jack is a sharp-suited interlocutor with charisma to burn who hosts the fictional show Night Owls.

‘Locked in a ferocious ratings battle with the real-life king of the 70s late-night slot, The Tonight Show’s Johnny Carson, Jack’s numbers are in freefall, with the … Read more …

Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon and Ian Bliss.

Woman of the Hour – 18 Oct (Netflix)

Woman of the Hour. Image: Netflix. Best 3 new films.

Thriller/ mystery film (2023). As per IMDB: Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman looking for a suitor on a hit 1970s TV show, chooses charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man’s gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret. Directed by and starring Anna Kendrick. Also starring Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale. Watch the trailer.

MadS – 18 Oct (Shudder & AMC+)

MadS. Image: Shudder & AMC+. Best 3 new films.

Film (2024). Eighteen-year-old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer’s place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies.

Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it’s only the beginning of the night. Filmed in one continuous shot and starring Xiomara Melissa Ahumada Quito, Lucille Guillaume and Laura Pavy.

Best 9 new shows streaming

1. Shrinking – Season 2 – 16 Oct (Apple TV+)

Shrinking Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. Best 9 new shows.

Series. This series follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Watch the trailer.

2. Thou Shalt Not Steal – 17 Oct (Stan)

Though Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan. Best 9 new shows .

Series. Robyn, a delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way.

Hot on their heels are Maxine, a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert, a fraudulent preacher. Starring Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Miranda Otto and Noah Taylor. Watch the trailer.

3. The Office – 18 Oct (Prime Video)

The Office. Image: Prime Video. Best 9 new shows.

Series. Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.

ScreenHub: The Office Australia could be great – if it gets our humour right

The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them. Starring Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Josh Thomson. Watch the trailer.